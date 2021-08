The Chevrolet Corvette is considered by many to be the US's premier sports car. Now in its eight-generation, the Corvette has enjoyed over half a century of sales, and the latest iteration, the C8 is proving to be so popular that Chevrolet can barely keep up with demand. Since the release of the C8, many tuning companies have had a go at building special versions, and despite GM's best attempts to stop tuners from tinkering, we've seen some seriously fast ones come out of the aftermarket. Michigan-based GM tuning specialist Lingenfelter Performance Engineering has now launched its own special edition 'Vette named the 60th Anniversary Cunningham C8 Corvette.