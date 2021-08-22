Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels Look To Avoid Getting Swept While Living Out Their ‘Little League’ Dreams In Williamsport

By Dominick Lorenz
Halos Heaven
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when you think the Angels have turned the corner and are finally making strides in the right direction towards the playoffs, they turn in back-to-back subpar performances against the Indians to kick off the weekend. Combining for just two runs on seven hits in 18 innings has dropped the Halos back to 8.5 games of the second AL Wild Card berth, which is currently occupied by the Oakland A’s.

www.halosheaven.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Patrick Sandoval
Person
Kean Wong
Person
Joe Maddon
Person
Demarlo Hale
Person
Cal Quantrill
Person
Gerrit Cole
Person
Justin Upton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little League#Mlb Little League Classic#Halos#Al Wild Card#The Oakland A#Espn#Indians#Angels#Snb#Era#Yankees#The Indians#Canadian#The American League#Angels News Notes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels look to avoid sweep against Astros

Shoehei Ohtani has been making history all season. He has struck out batters with 100 mph pitches. Now he has a chance to etch his name in the Angels record books. After a solo shot in the first inning off of Houston’s Luis Garcia, he tied the franchise’s record for most home runs by a left-hand hitter in a single season.
MLBcoveringthecorner.com

Guardians set to face Shohei Ohtani and Angels in 2021 Little League Classic

After being wiped out last year, the 2021 Little League Classic will feature some familiar faces on Sunday night. Shohei Ohtani, have you seen this guy? He can do everything. I’m sure Mike Trout will make a video appearance or something, too. Justin Upton — remember when he was good? Dylan Bundy!? OK, you’ll probably recognize a Guardians player or two as well, but the Angels, as they have been for years, are filled with well-known players from past and present yet still can’t find a way to win consistently.
MLBMLB

Little League Classic FAQ: Angels vs. Indians

It’s the time of the year when Major Leaguers are able to step back in time and remember exactly what made them fall in the love with the game of baseball. After the 2020 MLB Little League Classic was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual tradition will be back this Sunday, when the Angels and the Indians meet at 7:10 p.m. ET in Williamsport, Pa. -- the home of the Little League World Series.
MLBWILX-TV

Tigers Swept By Angels

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers blew a 10-2 lead and lost the series finale to the Los Angeles Angels Thursday afternoon, 13-10 at Comerica Park. Miguel Cabrera failed to hit his 500th home run and next up is three games at Toronto and then two more at St. Louis. The Angels narrowed the gap to 10-8 with a six run sixth inning and scored at least one run in each of the final four innings. Tigers manager A. J. Hinch was ejected in the fifth inning for the first time this season. The Tigers have lost four in a row and finished a 1-5 home stand. They now have a 58-65 record with 39 games remaining, 18 of them at home.
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels drop Series to Cleveland, look to avoid being Swept Tomorrow

Today’s matchup featured two young dueling pitchers in Reid Detmers and Triston McKenzie; both coming off of their best starts of the season. The Halos have struggled against Cleveland going just 7-28 in head to head matchups since 2015 and when playing at Cleveland they’re 1-17 since 2015. It was...
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels End Long Road Trip With Rough Loss to Orioles

After a ugly showing from the Angels on Wednesday that allowed the Orioles to finally snap their 19-game losing streak, the hope was that they would bounce back for today’s matinee contest and end their long road trip on a high note. To put it mildly, however, that did not happen, as the team put in an even worse showing in a series-ending 13-1 drubbing in Baltimore.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: 3 discouraging signs from Little League Classic

The LA Angels had us all feeling good about our team after we swept Detroit. After the Cleveland Indians series, however, you’re probably feeling pretty down again. The Little League Classic was disappointing in particular. We had some great moments in showing off Shohei Ohtani, and even Mike Trout despite our franchise player being injured. That being said, we really let ourselves down with a lackluster performance.
MLBHalos Heaven

Marsh & Company Tee Off With Offensive Explosion In 14-8 Win

For the first time in his career, Dylan Bundy took the mound against the Baltimore Orioles, who drafted him 4th overall back in 2011. Unfortunately for the right-hander, the outing did not live up to his expectations, however, the batting lineup had his back 100% of the way with an offensive explosion like no other!
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels Stroll Into Baltimore Searching To Snap 3-Game Losing Streak

As two-thirds of the 10-game road trip is now in the books, the Angels find themselves two games below .500 (62-64), fighting to tread water in the AL Wild Card chase. Entering play this afternoon, the Halos sit 9 games back of the second berth with only 36 regular season games remaining. The last time the Angels and Orioles faced off was back over the Fourth of July weekend as the Angels swept the O’s, including two walk-off wins at the book end of the series.
MLBSportsGrid

Mike Trout’s Return To Angels Unclear

Sam Blum of The Athletic reports that it remains unclear when the Angels’ center fielder, Mike Trout, will return from a calf injury. The three-time AL MVP has been sidelined for the last three months and is continuing his workouts separate from the team. While Trout is making some progress,...
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels Turn to Ohtani Looking For Second Straight Win in Baltimore

After a brutal weekend offensively in Cleveland, the Angels bounced back in a big way in their series-opening victory against the Orioles on Tuesday evening, posting a whopping 14 runs in what was their highest single-game total of the season. The Halos will try to keep the bats hot once again tonight in Baltimore, but considering the fact that they’re sending Shohei Ohtani to the mound as their starting pitcher, they might not need to in order to pick up their second straight win.
MLBHalos Heaven

Angels look to bounce back and take the series against Baltimore

The Angels didn’t play the ugliest game by a Southern California-based team last night, but it still was embarrassing. After leading the Orioles 6-2 in the fourth inning, the seams came apart in the eighth and the Halos ended up losing 10-6. They’ll look to win the rubber match this...
MLBdetroitsportsnation.com

Boston Red Sox reportedly contemplating trade for All-Star pitcher

The Boston Red Sox have been surprisingly good in 2021 and they are currently trying to hold on to a 1.5 game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the American League East. With the MLB Trade Deadline coming on Friday afternoon, the Red Sox are reportedly looking to add a pitcher to the mix.
MLBCBS Sports

Cubs' Jed Hoyer implies Kris Bryant, Anthony Rizzo, Javier Báez are to blame for extension talks falling apart

The Chicago Cubs had one of MLB's busiest trade deadlines, moving franchise staples Anthony Rizzo, Kris Bryant, and Javier Báez to the Yankees, the Giants, and the Mets, respectively, last week as part of a rebuild. (The Cubs also traded reliever Craig Kimbrel to the White Sox.) All three of those individuals are scheduled to hit free agency this winter, which has inspired media members to ask Cubs president of operations Jed Hoyer why he couldn't get extensions done.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy