Angels Look To Avoid Getting Swept While Living Out Their ‘Little League’ Dreams In Williamsport

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Detroit Tigers blew a 10-2 lead and lost the series finale to the Los Angeles Angels Thursday afternoon, 13-10 at Comerica Park. Miguel Cabrera failed to hit his 500th home run and next up is three games at Toronto and then two more at St. Louis. The Angels narrowed the gap to 10-8 with a six run sixth inning and scored at least one run in each of the final four innings. Tigers manager A. J. Hinch was ejected in the fifth inning for the first time this season. The Tigers have lost four in a row and finished a 1-5 home stand. They now have a 58-65 record with 39 games remaining, 18 of them at home.