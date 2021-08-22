Angels Look To Avoid Getting Swept While Living Out Their ‘Little League’ Dreams In Williamsport
Just when you think the Angels have turned the corner and are finally making strides in the right direction towards the playoffs, they turn in back-to-back subpar performances against the Indians to kick off the weekend. Combining for just two runs on seven hits in 18 innings has dropped the Halos back to 8.5 games of the second AL Wild Card berth, which is currently occupied by the Oakland A’s.www.halosheaven.com
