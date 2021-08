Running brand On is preparing to go public. The Swiss footwear brand, which is backed by tennis champion Roger Federer, filed for an initial public offering on Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company has applied to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ONON. While the filing says On plans to raise up to $100 million, a representative said that this number will be updated with a new value when pricing is determined. Since its founding in 2010 in Zürich, Switzerland, On has grown its net sales at an 85% compound annual growth rate and has expanded...