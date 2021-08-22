Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Pittsburgh Steelers DE Cam Heyward calls looming roster cuts 'tricky'

By Allison Koehler
Posted by 
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MUAqC_0bZhl0Vk00

I’m thinking that Cam Heyward is pretty glad he’s not Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert right about now.

By the end of August, Colbert and company have the difficult task of cutting the Steelers roster by 32 players.

Impressed with the group of guys on Pittsburgh’s defense, Heyward said roster cuts are going to be tough. “It’s going to be kind of tricky when it comes to cuts and stuff because we have are very deserving and quite special guys,” Heyward told reporters following the Steelers preseason win over the Detroit Lions.

Heyward has been around the Pittsburgh Steelers block 10 times now, so he knows them when he sees them.

“Carlos [Davis] is continuing to grow — not having a real rookie offseason. [Isaiah] Buggs has come a long way. Buggs is doing a good job of stopping the run game.”

Isaiahh Loudermilk, selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, was also highlighted by Heyward. “Loudermilk is willing to learn, he’s going to have his hiccups but the way he takes in information is key for him.”

The young defensive end has had a decent start to his rookie campaign with seven tackles (one for loss), two quarterback hits and a defended pass. In the Steelers win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Loudermilk split a sack with fellow rookie Quincy Roche.

Gallery

Steelers 26, Lions 20: Photo recap of Pittsburgh's Week 3 preseason win

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aOhJP_0bZhl0Vk00

Comments / 0

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

30K+
Followers
62K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Quincy Roche
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Eagles#American Football#The Detroit Lions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NFL Teams
Detroit Lions
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Ben Roethlisberger and Cam Heyward give their early assessments of Kendrick Green

When the Pittsburgh Steelers selected Kendrick Green out of Illinois in the 3rd round of the 2021 NFL Draft, there was some talk of him starting early in his rookie season. When fans saw Green only registered four starts at center his Senior season, it dampened expectations of him in the black and gold.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers CB Joe Haden on New Contract, Sutton's Capabilities and Cam Heyward Being Old

Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Joe Haden is entering his 12th NFL season and is hoping to continue his career in a black and gold uniform following the 2021 season. The 32-year-old spoke with the media following Monday's practice and opened up about his desire for another contract, how he's working to beat his age, how good the Steelers defense can be, and how defensive end Cam Heyward is the 'old man' of the group.
NFLbehindthesteelcurtain.com

Cam Heyward and Minkah Fitzpatrick are the first Steelers to make the NFL Top 100

It is that time of year again. Time for the NFL to release their Top 100 players of the previous season. In the past, the NFL has stretched this out throughout the vast majority of the offseason. They would release 10 players at a time, have an hour long show unveiling the list and even a reaction show.
NFLYardbarker

Steelers DE Cam Heyward Lands on NFL Top 100 List

Defensive end Cam Heyward is the first member of the Pittsburgh Steelers to land in the NFL's Top 100 list. Heyward ranks No. 57 heading into the 2021 season. Heyward made a jump on the list after landing 87th in 2020. His 54 tackles, four sacks and first career interception led the way to a bump in his ranking.
NFLsteelersnow.com

Cam Heyward Ranked No. 57 on NFL Top 100

The NFL Network’s NFL Top 100 slowly crept along on Sunday evening without any Steelers’ players cracking the list’s first 40-plus entries. It was Cam Heyward that changed the narrative, coming in at 57th on this year’s iteration of the rankings. One of the many bright spots on the talented Pittsburgh defense, Heyward’s efforts in 2020 shot him up the list from his ranking of 84th prior to last season.
NFLSteelers Depot

Cam Heyward On Facing Rookie Kendrick Green In Camp: ‘He’s Getting The Best Work He Can’

The Pittsburgh Steelers certainly appear destined to have rookie center Kendrick Green be their Week 1 starter when the team plays the Buffalo Bills a little more than three weeks from now. Ahead of that Week 1 game happening, Green, the team’s third round draft pick this year out of Illinois, has been forced to sharpen his skills against the likes of veteran defensive linemen Cameron Heyward and Tyson Alualu during training camp practices.
NFLSteelers Depot

2021 Steelers Training Camp Grades: Defensive Line

For the rest of the preseason, we’ll give a recap, position-by-position, player-by-player of what I saw during the 2021 Pittsburgh Steelers training camp and preseason games. Flipping over to the defense with the defensive line. Cam Heyward: Like always, an excellent camp for Heyward. It’s remarkable how durable he and...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Tom Brady is trying to recruit two of the greatest receivers of all time

The Buccaneers already have one of the wide receiver rooms in the NFL, but when Tom Brady jokes about adding legends, it still makes us think. Two years ago, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were a forgettable team that saw a .500 winning percentage as a successful season and cultural relevance as attainable as snow in the Sahara. Then came Tom Brady, and with him, all the characteristics the Bucs were never able to achieve the last decade.
NFLInternational Business Times

Tim Tebow Net Worth: Here's How Little He Earned In The NFL

Tim Tebow is a quarterback who signed a contract with the Jacksonville Jaguars in May worth $920,000 for one year. Despite being in the league since 2010, the NFL athlete has made very little off his contracts. From his decade-long career, Tebow has only earned less than $10 million in...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers agree to trade Aaron Rodgers after 2021 season under 1 condition

The Green Bay Packers reportedly have an agreement to trade unhappy quarterback Aaron Rodgers after the 2021 season if their relationship isn’t repaired. Aaron Rodgers may have reported to Packers training camp with the intention of playing for the team this season, but the drama is not over yet. According...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jaguars Assistant Coach Gives Honest Assessment Of Tim Tebow

Tim Tebow drew a rave review from Jacksonville Jaguars passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brian Schottenheimer on Saturday. Tebow spent his entire career playing quarterback until he announced his football comeback earlier this year – at tight end. The former Heisman winner has aspirations to make the Jaguars’ final 53-man roster. He’s off to a good start, from the sound of it,
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Skip Bayless Has A 3-Word Message On Tim Tebow

The Tim Tebow experiment for the Jacksonville Jaguars is officially over after he was part of the cuts to get the roster down to 85 players. Tebow announced his plans for an NFL comeback earlier this summer – at an entirely new position. Unfortunately for the former Heisman Trophy winner, he failed to find success as a tight end.
NFLhotnewhiphop.com

Lamar Jackson Explains Why He Refuses To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

With the NFL season starting in just about a month from now, the league has been having issues when it comes to getting people vaccinated. There are various players out there who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine as they believe it could be harmful to their bodies. This has turned into a huge debate around league circles, and many are frustrated with the penalties that could come with not being jabbed.
NFLPosted by
ClutchPoints

Drew Brees received calls from Saints teammates over his Colin Kaepernick stance

New Orleans Saints legend Drew Brees’ final season in the NFL didn’t go as smoothly as he would have wanted it to be, thanks in large part to a controversial comment he made that reverberated throughout the league and even outside the realm of football. It could be remembered that Brees, during an interview with Yahoo Finance, associated kneeling — a form of protest initiated by Colin Kaepernick — during the playing of the national anthem with “disrespect” to the flag and what it represents.
NFLPopculture

Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Explains Why Team Cut Tim Tebow

The Jacksonville Jaguars cut Tim Tebow after playing in just one preseason game. While it wasn't very surprising since Tebow was learning a new position, the thought was the former Florida Gators quarterback was going to last at least another week in the preseason. Jaguars coach Urban Meyer spoke to reporters on Tuesday and explained why the team cut Tebow.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has A Scary Admission On Antonio Brown

Six-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Antonio Brown joined the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the middle of the 2020 season. After some uncertainty at the start of the offseason, Brown re-joined the Bucs for a second year, and head coach Bruce Arians is excited for how he looks now. Speaking to...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Troy Aikman Shares Honest Admission On Tim Tebow’s Release

The Tim Tebow Era with the Jacksonville Jaguars didn’t last long. Tebow was released earlier today when the Jags cut down from 90 to 85 players. Overall, Tebow was with the organization just shy of three full months and appeared in only one preseason game. However, Hall of Famer Troy Aikman thinks it was enough time for his presence to be felt.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Baker Mayfield Reacts To Tonight’s Nick Chubb News

Baker Mayfield was Nick Chubb‘s biggest cheerleader Saturday night. Why? Let’s just say Chubb is flush with cash. Chubb was entering the final year of his rookie deal this upcoming season. The Cleveland Browns wanted to ensure he stayed with the team beyond the 2021 season. Mission accomplished. The star...

Comments / 0

Community Policy