Pittsburgh Steelers DE Cam Heyward calls looming roster cuts 'tricky'

I’m thinking that Cam Heyward is pretty glad he’s not Pittsburgh Steelers general manager Kevin Colbert right about now.

By the end of August, Colbert and company have the difficult task of cutting the Steelers roster by 32 players.

Impressed with the group of guys on Pittsburgh’s defense, Heyward said roster cuts are going to be tough. “It’s going to be kind of tricky when it comes to cuts and stuff because we have are very deserving and quite special guys,” Heyward told reporters following the Steelers preseason win over the Detroit Lions.

Heyward has been around the Pittsburgh Steelers block 10 times now, so he knows them when he sees them.

“Carlos [Davis] is continuing to grow — not having a real rookie offseason. [Isaiah] Buggs has come a long way. Buggs is doing a good job of stopping the run game.”

Isaiahh Loudermilk, selected by the Steelers in the fifth round of the 2021 NFL draft, was also highlighted by Heyward. “Loudermilk is willing to learn, he’s going to have his hiccups but the way he takes in information is key for him.”

The young defensive end has had a decent start to his rookie campaign with seven tackles (one for loss), two quarterback hits and a defended pass. In the Steelers win over the Philadelphia Eagles, Loudermilk split a sack with fellow rookie Quincy Roche.

