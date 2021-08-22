Washington Nationals drop 7-3 decision to Milwaukee Brewers; walk 11 batters in loss
Walks kill. Sean Nolin had back-to-back, two-out walks come around to score on a triple by Kolten Wong in the fourth inning, which put the Milwaukee Brewers up 3-1 on Washington’s Nationals, and then reliever Gabe Klobosits hit a batter and issued two walks in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases before a throwing error on a ground ball allowed two runs in and put the home team up 5-1 in the series finale in American Family Field. Final Score: 7-3 Brewers.www.federalbaseball.com
Comments / 0