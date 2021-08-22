Washington Nationals drop 7-3 decision to Milwaukee Brewers; walk 11 batters in loss

Paolo Espino gave up five runs on eight hits in four innings of work in the series finale with the Atlanta Braves this afternoon, but Washington’s Nationals kept fighting back, tying the game up at 3-3 in the third, after falling behind 3-0, and pulling within one with two in the fifth, after the visitors scored three in the top of the inning, 6-5, but it ended up being that sixth run, which scored, on a bases-loaded wild pitch by Gabe Klobosits, which ended up being the difference in the Nats’ seventh straight loss.