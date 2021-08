New York City FC beat Inter Miami CF on Saturday after two goals in the first half. On Saturday night, New York City FC returned to the controversial Red Bull Arena to take on Inter Miami CF. After a tough two-point road trip, and then after losing on Wednesday in the Leagues Cup, the Pigeons looked to return to winning ways. Fortunately, other results during the road trip fell in favor for NYCFC, so a win would see the team move up to second place in the Eastern Conference.