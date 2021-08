Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti was delighted seeing Vinicius Junior on the scoresheet for victory over Alaves. Ancelotti was pleased with the attacker's performance. He said, "He's dangerous in one-on-one situations and that's essential for us. I told him it's very difficult as a striker to score after four or five touches of the ball. I told him he only needs one or two touches to score and that's all he needed. He's still very young and will continue to improve."