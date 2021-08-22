Cancel
Chelsea reportedly submit €9.5M bid for Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan

By Erin Walsh
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XvKdV_0bZhkP4N00
In 17 games (13 starts) this season, Tajon Buchanan has six goals and four assists. Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

Premier League side Chelsea have reportedly submitted a €9.5 million bid for New England Revolution winger Tajon Buchanan, according to French outlet Homme Du Match.

Ligue 1 side RC Lens is also reportedly interested in the Canadian, Homme Du Match adds, as are many other European clubs.

Revolution head coach Bruce Arena said late last month during an appearance on 98.5 The Sports Hub in Boston that he had fielded several offers for "significant amounts" from European clubs for Buchanan, but none that the club plans to accept this year, according to Ari Liljenwall of mlssoccer.com.

Arena added the Revs feel good about the state of their roster and are "more inclined" to keep the group together in hopes of making a title run.

In addition to Chelsea and RC Lens, FC Augsburg of the Bundesliga and Club Brugge of the Belgium First Division have been linked to the standout international.

In 17 games (13 starts) this season, Buchanan has six goals and four assists. He has been especially impressive over the last week, tallying three goals and an assist in his last three games.

Buchanan has also appeared for the Canadian national team this year at the Gold Cup and World Cup Qualification (CONCACAF). He had a goal and an assist in five Gold Cup games and two assists in World Cup qualifiers.

The 22-year-old said last week he had not made a decision on a transfer, replying, "No comment," to a question about a potential move.

The Revolution are first in the Eastern Conference with a 15-4-3 record and lead MLS with 49 points. So, it's no surprise Buchanan doesn't want to comment on a potential move away from the club.

Chelsea, meanwhile, sit atop the Premier League standings with a 2-0-0 record and six points. Adding Buchanan would make the club that much more difficult to play against.

