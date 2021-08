Wednesday at 7:11 PM, Edward Cabrera threw the first pitch of his Major League career for a called strike at 97 MPH. One year and 3 days after right hander Sixto Sánchez’s first career start, it was Cabrera’s turn to make his highly anticipated debut. Cabrera, ranked No. 30 on MLB Pipeline’s Top 100 list, had dominated minor league hitters in 61.1 IP. Had it not been for an arm injury in 2020, Cabrera more than likely would have debuted at a similar time as Sanchez. From an organizational standpoint, the hope is that these two can hold top spots in the Marlins rotation for years to come.