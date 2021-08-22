Drunk driver who killed Aurora man in 2015 sentenced again for impaired driving

A former north Iowa school bus driver, who operated a school vehicle drunk with children on board, will serve 14 days in jail. The sentence handed down in Cerro Gordo County District Court this week for 44-year-old Rebecca Spencer of Forest City also includes two years of supervised probation. Spencer pleaded guilty to OWI, second offense; and child endangerment after being arrested on March 12 while driving a Forest City School District van in Cerro Gordo County. Authorities say Spencer was pulled over for speeding with three young students in the vehicle.