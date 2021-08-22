Cancel
Traffic Violations

Drunk driver who killed Aurora man in 2015 sentenced again for impaired driving

By Hannah Metzger hannah.metzger@gazette.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA drunk driver who caused a fatal crash in Aurora in 2015 is heading back to jail after he was caught driving while impaired months after being released from prison. Jeremy Brown, 29, was convicted of driving while ability impaired and sentenced to 12 months, the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office announced last week. This conviction came while Brown was still under supervision for his release from prison.

