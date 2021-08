CARNOUSTIE, Scotland — Not quite one year on from what was surely the most unlikely—and heart-warming—tale in professional golf in 2020, Sophia Popov is back to defend the Women’s Open title she won so memorably at Royal Troon last October. Things are a bit different now, of course, both geographically and psychologically. The west coast of Scotland is now the east, the rugged links of Carnoustie the venue for the 28-year old’s title defense. And the previously unheralded German arrives in Angus not as an all-but complete unknown ranked 304th in the world, but as the highest-ranked (28th) European golfer on the planet.