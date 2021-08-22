Cancel
Desoto County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for DeSoto, Hardee, Inland Manatee, Inland Sarasota by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 09:29:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-22 19:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: DeSoto; Hardee; Inland Manatee; Inland Sarasota Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Hardee, southeastern Manatee, northwestern DeSoto and northeastern Sarasota Counties through 700 PM EDT At 615 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from 14 miles southwest of Sebring to 6 miles northeast of North Port. Movement was northwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include North Port, Arcadia, Wauchula, Myakka River State Park, Ona, Myakka City, Southeast Arcadia, Sweetwater, Zolfo Springs, Gator Creek Estate, Limestone, Brownville, Hidden River, Gardner and Crewsville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

