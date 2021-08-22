Cancel
Mcpherson County, SD

Severe Weather Statement issued for McPherson by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 16:01:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 20:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: McPherson THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN MCPHERSON COUNTY IS CANCELLED The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. However small hail is still possible with this thunderstorm. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for north central South Dakota.

