Special Weather Statement issued for Humphreys, Sharkey, Sunflower, Washington by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 14:29:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Humphreys; Sharkey; Sunflower; Washington A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Sunflower, southeastern Washington, central Humphreys and northern Sharkey Counties through 545 PM CDT At 516 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Darlove, or 8 miles east of Hollandale, moving south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Hollandale, Belzoni, Anguilla, Isola, Darlove, Panther Burn, Estill, Nitta Yuma, Midnight, Murphy, Delta City and Silver City. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH