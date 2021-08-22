Can Saquon Barkley be ready for opener? Question lingers as Giants fall to Browns in preseason game
CLEVELAND — The Giants didn't play any of their projected starters for opening day in Sunday's preseason game against the Browns. At least they hope they didn't. The one who could possibly be on the field for the first snap against the Broncos in three weeks was running back Devontae Booker. If he is, it will mean that Saquon Barkley is not ready for the beginning of the regular-season slate of games.
