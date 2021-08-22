Indianola to receive more than $2 million in LOST payments

Local Option Sales Tax (LOST) Linked below is a letter providing the FY22 LOST payment estimates from the Iowa Department of Revenue (IDR) to the City of Indianola. According to the document, the amount the City may expect to receive is $2,018,392.70, which continues to outpace original estimates for this sales tax. Please note that this document does not include the extra transaction in November which is the FY2022 reconciliation. This is an indication of a strong local economy here in our community, as well as our County.