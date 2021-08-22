Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Kansas City-Chicago Cubs Runs

yourvalley.net
 5 days ago

Royals second. Andrew Benintendi singles to shallow right field. Carlos Santana reaches on error. Andrew Benintendi to second. Fielding error by Matt Duffy. Hunter Dozier singles to center field, advances to 2nd. Carlos Santana to third. Andrew Benintendi scores. Michael A. Taylor grounds out to shallow infield, Alec Mills to Frank Schwindel. Emmanuel Rivera reaches on a fielder's choice to shortstop. Hunter Dozier to third. Carlos Santana out at home. Carlos Hernandez strikes out swinging.

yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Heyward
Person
Ian Happ
Person
Michael A. Taylor
Person
Hunter Dozier
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Andrew Benintendi
Person
Rafael Ortega
Person
Whit Merrifield
Person
Alec Mills
Person
Matt Duffy
Person
Patrick Wisdom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Royals 1#Cubs 0#Royals 3#Royals 5#Cubs 1#Royals 7#Royals 9
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Chicago Cubs
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies release former Mets infielder, Chase Utley rival

Just hours before Freddy Galvis is set to make his first appearance in a Philadelphia Phillies uniform since the 2017 season at shortstop, the club parted ways with a fellow 31-year-old infielder — who notably made headlines with legendary second baseman Chase Utley during the 2015 National League Division Series.
MLBNorwich Bulletin

Schwarber making an impact for Red Sox

BOSTON — Chaim Bloom took a lot of heat from fans who believed he didn't do enough at the trade deadline, and maybe you could argue that's true. But sufficient or not, the players he did bring in have made a difference, especially lately. Look no further than Kyle Schwarber on Wednesday night.
MLBCBS Sports

Fantasy Baseball Today: Is Blake Snell back? Josiah Gray vs. Edward Cabrera; Miguel Sano a sneaky pickup?

If you held on to Blake Snell, give yourself a pat on the back. He's changed up his pitch mix, and over his past five starts he looks like Snell. You can read more about him below. On the surface, it seems like the opposite could be said for Zack Wheeler. Including Wednesday night, Wheeler has a 4.49 ERA over his past nine starts. I'm just not really buying the struggles over his last two outings. In both, it seems like Joe Girardi just left him out there too long. If Wheeler was just taken out after eight innings last night, he would have ended his night with 10 strikeouts over eight innings of four-run ball (only two were earned). Not bad.
MLBFOX Sports

Castillo, Reds to face Woodruff, Brewers

LINE: Brewers -179, Reds +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The Brewers are 35-28 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 24, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Yankees: 3 players who definitely aren’t returning by end of season

Whether motivated by legitimate reasons or a bit of chicanery, you are not going to see these three Yankees invading this team’s end-of-season roster crunch. Declaring it now. Nope, nope, nope. Before this campaign wraps, the Bombers will have plenty of things to sort out, all while hoping they don’t...
MLBbloggingtheredsox.com

Red Sox prospects Jose Ramirez, Giancarlos Santana making strides in Dominican Summer League

Earlier this week, Red Sox pitching prospect Jose Ramirez put together yet another quality outing for one of the club’s Dominican Summer League affiliates. Over five strong innings of work against the DSL Marlins on Monday, Ramirez kept the opposition off the scoreboard while allowing just one hit and no walks to go along with three strikeouts on the afternoon.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Minor League Recap 8/21-8/22: Giant Sized Edition

Diamondbacks affiliates won two out of three games played on Saturday, with Reno’s game being postponed due to weather. The affiliates played five games on Sunday thanks to Hillsboro playing a doubleheader, but lost all five games. On Monday, with the rest of the affiliates having the day off, Reno played a doubleheader, and won both games played.
MLBFOX Sports

Plesac expected to start for Cleveland against Texas

Texas Rangers (44-81, fifth in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Indians (61-62, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jake Latz (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Zach Plesac (7-4, 4.87 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 69 strikeouts) BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers travel to face the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday. The Indians...
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Gilbert expected to start for the Diamondbacks against Pirates

Arizona Diamondbacks (42-85, fifth in the NL West) vs. Pittsburgh Pirates (46-80, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Tyler Gilbert (1-1, 2.04 ERA, .96 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Pirates: Mitch Keller (4-10, 6.35 ERA, 1.80 WHIP, 66 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pirates -105, Diamondbacks -115; over/under is 9 runs.
MLByourvalley.net

Arizona-Pittsburgh Runs

Pirates fourth. Michael Chavis grounds out to second base, Josh VanMeter to Christian Walker. Ke'Bryan Hayes doubles to deep right field. Bryan Reynolds reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow infield. Yoshi Tsutsugo walks. Jacob Stallings out on a sacrifice fly to right field to Pavin Smith. Ke'Bryan Hayes scores. Kevin Newman pops out to second base to Josh VanMeter.
MLByourvalley.net

Minnesota-Boston Runs

Twins second. Nick Gordon walks. Ryan Jeffers hit by pitch. Nick Gordon to second. Jake Cave reaches on a fielder's choice to shallow right field. Ryan Jeffers out at second. Nick Gordon to third. Andrelton Simmons singles to center field. Jake Cave to second. Nick Gordon scores. Max Kepler singles to shallow infield. Andrelton Simmons to second. Jake Cave to third. Jorge Polanco flies out to shallow center field to J.D. Martinez. Josh Donaldson flies out to deep center field to Alex Verdugo.
MLByourvalley.net

Tampa Bay-Philadelphia Runs

Phillies second. Andrew McCutchen singles to deep left field. Freddy Galvis walks. Andrew McCutchen to second. Ronald Torreyes singles to shallow center field. Freddy Galvis to second. Andrew McCutchen to third. Luke Williams grounds out to third base. Ronald Torreyes out at second. Freddy Galvis to third. Andrew McCutchen scores. Zack Wheeler lines out to left field to Randy Arozarena.
MLByourvalley.net

Washington-Miami Runs

Marlins second. Lewis Brinson grounds out to shortstop, Alcides Escobar to Josh Bell. Brian Anderson walks. Isan Diaz grounds out to first base to Josh Bell. Brian Anderson to second. Jorge Alfaro singles to left field. Brian Anderson scores. Bryan De La Cruz singles to center field. Jorge Alfaro to second. Edward Cabrera flies out to shallow center field to Juan Soto.
MLBazsnakepit.com

D-backs Preview #128: 8/25 @ Pirates

Some more thoughts on starter usage. As we mentioned last week, the D-backs have blown away the previous franchise high for starting pitchers used in a season. Before this year, the most was 12. But Humberto Castellano was the sixteenth starter for Arizona in 2021. That ranks only fourth in the NL, behind the Dodgers, Mets and Marlins. All three will be at 18, after Edward Cabrera makes his MLB debut for Miami in a couple of hours. But across the majors, that has been the trend. The number of starting pitchers to see action has set a new record every full season since 2017, when 313 were used. Just two years later, the 2019 number reached 368, a 17.6% increase.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Meme Monday 8/23: Keepin It Real

Well, well, well. The Diamondbacks took 3 of 4 games from the gold-chain-spinning Padres. Plus maybe a $mil or 2 from those LA wannabees. The Dbacks followed that series up by sweeping Bryce Harper’s chin and Archie Bradley’s dog-pillow-beard out of Phoenix like the cheesesteaks those guys are. But then.....then there was the Colorado Rockies. The Dbacks could not figure them out and lost the series taking only 1 win. One of the L’s against the Rockies came at the cost of Dbacks starter Zac Gallen who was knee deep into a 7 inning shutout in Colorado before he was pulled because some nerds in the Dbacks front office have more say than the Manager on the field. The bro was at 96 pitches in a 7 inning shut-out AT COORS FIELD, so what do we do? Of course we bring in one of the worst bullpens in the history of the game, because...these games are irrelevant. But the games do not matter so why even start Gallen. Lets just have a bullpen game, every game: you know....tryouts. The games from this moment on are irrelevant according to most but winning is always important, especially to the players. 10 more pitches will break our starters, which says to me our trainers are the problem and not the actual athletes. Try not to pull a hammy looking at the following memes. Gracias.
MLBazsnakepit.com

Arizona Diamondbacks 5, Pittsburgh Pirates 2: Captain Gilbert

Another Tyler Gilbert start you say? Sign me up! It would be foolish to expect another no hitter, but the D’backs would need the southpaw to get the team back on the right track to avoid a series sweep. However, through three innings he was even better than a no hitter. Dare I say, perfect? That’s right. Gilbert retired the first nine Pittsburgh Pirates he faced in order needing only twenty six pitches to do so.

Comments / 0

Community Policy