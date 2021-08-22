Cancel
KSReds: Cincinnati Reds Sweep, Joey Votto Greatness Continues

By Kentucky Sports Radio
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoey Votto just keeps on swinging the bat like a future Hall of Famer. Votto homered both Thursday and Friday night and went 1-2 with a pair of walks on Sunday as the Cincinnati Reds earned a four game series sweep over the Miami Marlins. The Reds are now 12...

www.chatsports.com

MLBPosted by
FanSided

Joey Votto got the ultimate revenge on a heckling Brewers fan

Joey Votto taught a heckling Brewers fan the hard way that what goes around, comes around. Votto is among the best smack-talkers in all of baseball, and better personalities at that. Were he in a larger market than Cincinnati, perhaps more fans would understand this. Nonetheless, with the Reds in...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Smacks 26th long ball

Votto went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Friday's 6-1 win over Philadelphia. While he's cooled off a bit from his historic power-hitting run in late July, the first baseman has still homered five times in his last 11 games. Votto opened the scoring Friday with his fourth-inning blast, giving him 26 on the year. Fifteen of those homers have come since the All-Star break. He sports a sturdy .285/.375/.585 slash line with 75 RBI, 48 runs scored and a stolen base through 365 plate appearances overall.
MLBPosted by
ClutchPoints

Reds 1B Joey Votto to face one of biggest career nightmares

Joey Votto is having a fantastic season with the Cincinnati Reds and he’s one of the big reasons why his team is still in contention for a spot in the postseason. He is in the middle of his best season since he last made the All-Star in 2018, and he’s doing it at 37 years old. If the Reds are to make the boat to the playoffs, they need their MVP to continue stepping up the rest of the way, including in Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and that would require the veteran first baseman to sort of exorcise his demons against a particular pitcher who has repeatedly befuddled him in the form of Brett Anderson.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Washington Nationals: Sean Doolittle kicked to the curb by Reds

I don’t have a good analogy, though I can think of an appropriate scenario. Say, one of your best friends loses his job. Now, this is a guy was good at his job. He helped his company be the best in the business one year. Sure, his productivity tailed off of late, but injuries had a lot to do with his ineffectiveness. Unfortunately, former Washington Nationals pitcher, Sean Doolittle is the person in this scenario.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Brewers: 4 Predictions for Rest of Regular Season

As we near Craigtember, the Milwaukee Brewers are in first place in the NL Central and have a magic number that is dwindling by the day as they head into the rest of their three game series at home against the Cincinnati Reds. Everything seems great right now, but there...
MLBnbcsportsedge.com

Reds vs. Phillies: Joey Votto Prop

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!. Joey Votto to drive in 1+ RBI. According to NBC’s model, Joey...
MLBCBS Sports

Reds' Joey Votto: Achieves career milestone

Votto went 3-for-4 with a walk, RBI and run Monday in the Reds' 14-5 win over the Cubs. After concluding the weekend series in Philadelphia with a pair of hitless games, Votto resumed his second-half surge in the Reds' blowout win in the series opener versus Chicago. Votto's second base knock of the night in the bottom of the seventh -- and his first of two singles in the Reds' eight-run inning -- went down as the 2,000th hit of his career and allowed him to join Hall of Famer Johnny Bench as the only players in franchise history with 2,000 hits and 300 home runs in Cincinnati uniforms. The 37-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance since the All-Star break; he leads the majors with 15 second-half home runs and is batting .339 over the past month.
MLBFOX Sports

Castillo, Reds to face Woodruff, Brewers

LINE: Brewers -179, Reds +155; over/under is 7 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Cincinnati Reds head to take on the Milwaukee Brewers on Wednesday. The Brewers are 35-28 in home games in 2020. Milwaukee has hit 157 home runs as a team this season. Eduardo Escobar leads the team with 24, averaging one every 18.8 at-bats.
MLBchatsports.com

Reds destroy Cubs as Votto reaches another milestone.

It’s truly impossible to award this tonight to any one player. Instead, I think this is an award to address how awesome I think this season has been. There have been the ups and downs like anything else but the Reds are once again ten games above .500. They will be 7.5 game back of Milwaukee and likely stay at 2.5 games behind San Diego. They have two more games against the Cubs and four games against the Marlins. That’s all before they go to Milwaukee to face the Brewers for the last time this season.
MLBWDTN

Mahle, Votto lead Reds over Phillies 6-1

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyler Mahle tossed three-hit ball over seven shutout innings to lead the Cincinnati Reds to a 6-1 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. Joey Votto hit a three-run homer, Nick Castellanos added a solo homer and Eugenio Suarez hit a two-run shot for the Reds. Votto has 1,998 hits and trails only four players on the Reds’ career hits list. He is three homers shy of matching Frank Robinson for second on the team’s career home run list with 324.
MLBDayton Daily News

McCoy: Votto upstages big night by India, Reds pummel Cubs

Only Joey Votto could push aside a big night by one of his teammates. On a night when Jonathan India drove in five runs, Votto upstaged him with his 2,000th career hit while the Cincinnati Reds crushed the Chicago Cubs, 14-5. And Votto produced hits No. 2,000 and 2,001 in...
MLBredlegnation.com

Joey Votto’s 3-run homer backs up Mahle in a Reds win in Philadelphia

A Joey Votto 3-run home run helped set the tone behind 7-innings of shutout baseball by Tyler Mahle as the Cincinnati Reds topped the Philadelphia Phillies to begin their 3-game series at Citizens Bank Park. Final R H E. Cincinnati Reds (63-54) 6 8 0. Philadelphia Phillies (60-56) 1 5...
MLBArkansas Online

Votto's power surge keeps Reds on their ascent

PHILADELPHIA -- Joey Votto crushed the latest home run on his power barrage and performed a little fist-bump, hand-slap routine with his teammates at the plate. He looked at the fans on his walk back to the dugout and pointed his thumbs at his shoulders, a worthy flex for a slugger showing plenty of muscle of late.
MLBOwensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Votto gets 2,000th hit in Reds win

CINCINNATI — Jonathan India homered and drove in five runs, Wade Miley threw seven shutout innings and the Cincinnati Reds beat Chicago 14-5 on Monday night, handing the free-falling Cubs their 12th straight loss. Joey Votto, the 37-year-old Cincinnati first baseman who has been on a tear since the All-Star...
MLBdallassun.com

MLB roundup: Joey Votto notches 2,000th hit in Reds' victory

Jonathan India homered and drove in a career-high five runs while Wade Miley threw seven scoreless innings as the Cincinnati Reds sent the visiting Chicago Cubs to their 12th straight loss, 14-5, Monday night. Reds first baseman Joey Votto had three hits to pass 2,000 for his career and join...

