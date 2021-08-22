KSReds: Cincinnati Reds Sweep, Joey Votto Greatness Continues

Votto went 3-for-4 with a walk, RBI and run Monday in the Reds' 14-5 win over the Cubs. After concluding the weekend series in Philadelphia with a pair of hitless games, Votto resumed his second-half surge in the Reds' blowout win in the series opener versus Chicago. Votto's second base knock of the night in the bottom of the seventh -- and his first of two singles in the Reds' eight-run inning -- went down as the 2,000th hit of his career and allowed him to join Hall of Famer Johnny Bench as the only players in franchise history with 2,000 hits and 300 home runs in Cincinnati uniforms. The 37-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance since the All-Star break; he leads the majors with 15 second-half home runs and is batting .339 over the past month.
