KSReds: Cincinnati Reds Sweep, Joey Votto Greatness Continues

Joey Votto is having a fantastic season with the Cincinnati Reds and he’s one of the big reasons why his team is still in contention for a spot in the postseason. He is in the middle of his best season since he last made the All-Star in 2018, and he’s doing it at 37 years old. If the Reds are to make the boat to the playoffs, they need their MVP to continue stepping up the rest of the way, including in Thursday’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, and that would require the veteran first baseman to sort of exorcise his demons against a particular pitcher who has repeatedly befuddled him in the form of Brett Anderson.