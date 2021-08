Twenty years, 256 wins, 18 NCAA tournaments, 3 College Cups, 2 regular-season ACC titles and at least 15 alumni in the pros. Robbie Church has been the head coach of Duke women's soccer for two decades, inheriting a team known for solid consistency and developing it into an undisputed top-10 program in the nation. Under Bill Hempen, Church's predecessor, the Blue Devils were the 1992 runners-up, and made it to the Sweet Sixteen just once in the four years after the tournament expanded to at least 32 teams in 1996. Church's Blue Devils matched that in his first four years, and their 2009 and 2010 recruiting classes kicked off a decade that would see Duke suddenly vault itself into the elite tier of collegiate women's soccer.