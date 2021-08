Global payment provider Visa has made significant waves throughout the crypto asset industry by purchasing their first non-fungible token (NFT) CryptoPunk for ETH 49.5 (around USD 150,000 at the time of purchase). Reactions throughout the community vary, as some consider this irrefutable proof of crypto adoption, while others are calling it a relatively cheap publicity stunt. Either way, NFT sales are skyrocketing in the wake of this news, as major marketplaces are seeing record numbers of digital art sold within hours of the news.