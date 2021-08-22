Cancel
Missouri State

The first city in Missouri to reach 50% full vaccination is…

By Kevin S. Held
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 5 days ago
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – This weekend, one city in Missouri crossed the threshold of having half its population fully vaccinated. According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the state has recorded 614,939 cumulative cases of SARS-CoV-2—an increase of 1,453 positive cases (PCR testing only)—and 10,205 total deaths as of Sunday, Aug. 22, an increase of 3 over yesterday. That’s a case fatality rate of 1.66%.

