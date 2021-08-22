3 Injured, House In Evans Seriously Damaged After Fire

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) – Dramatic images show a fire tearing through a home in Evans on Sunday. Fire officials say three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

Crews responded at around 12:30 p.m. to the house on Carson Avenue which suffered apparent, heavy damage. An official says explosions inside the home made the firefight harder.

“Part of the issue is that there was so much damage to the building that we’re not able to extinguish the fire from the inside, so being on the outside and lobbing water from the outside takes a little extra time that way,” said Front Range Fire Chief Michael West.

It’s not clear what caused the fire or explosions.