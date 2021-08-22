Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Evans, CO

3 Injured, House In Evans Seriously Damaged After Fire

By Danielle Chavira
Posted by 
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 11 days ago

EVANS, Colo. (CBS4) – Dramatic images show a fire tearing through a home in Evans on Sunday. Fire officials say three people were taken to the hospital in unknown condition.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04DP9q_0bZhhOT500

(credit: CBS)

Crews responded at around 12:30 p.m. to the house on Carson Avenue which suffered apparent, heavy damage. An official says explosions inside the home made the firefight harder.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WyMz8_0bZhhOT500

(credit: CBS)

“Part of the issue is that there was so much damage to the building that we’re not able to extinguish the fire from the inside, so being on the outside and lobbing water from the outside takes a little extra time that way,” said Front Range Fire Chief Michael West.

It’s not clear what caused the fire or explosions.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
29K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Accidents
Evans, CO
Crime & Safety
City
Evans, CO
Evans, CO
Accidents
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Explosions#Accident#House#Cbs Rrb#Front Range Fire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Related
WPFO

Maine construction worker seriously injured after being struck by car

SACO (WGME) -- A construction worker is suffering serious injuries after being struck by a car while on the job in Saco. Saco Police say just before 4 p.m. Friday they responded to Portland Road for a report of a crash in a construction zone. Two vehicles were involved in...
West Boylston, MAPosted by
CBS Boston

PHOTO: Car ‘Swallowed By A Washed Away Driveway’ In West Boylston

WEST BOYLSTON (CBS) — The West Bolyston Fire Department had a busy Wednesday night, responding to water-related emergencies all over town as Ida’s remnants dropped several inches of flooding rains in the northeast. In one incident, a car was “swallowed by a washed away driveway,” after the rain apparently caused a sinkhole to develop. The department posted a photo to Facebook of the front half of the car sinking into the driveway. Authorities said no one was hurt.  
Randolph County, NCAsheboro Courier-Tribune

Mother, son injured in Randolph County house fire

Two people were injured in a house fire on Old Coleridge Road, near the Randolph and Chatham County lines. The 911 call came in at around 2:12 p.m. Wednesday. A mother and her son were inside the house at the time of the fire but had escaped by the time firefighters arrived, said Jared Byrd, deputy director of Randolph County Emergency Services. Byrd said he wasn't aware of anyone else being inside at the time of the fire.
WSMV

One injured in Murfreesboro house fire

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Murfreesboro Fire Department is investigating a house fire on Murfree Avenue. The fire began just before 8 p.m. Officials say one person was taken to the hospital for serious injuries and one firefighter was evaluated on scene for heat exhaustion. No other details were made...
Posted by
CBS Philly

2 People Seriously Injured After Crash In Hammonton, New Jersey

HAMMONTON, NJ. (CBS) — Two people sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle crash in Hammonton, New Jersey, early Friday morning. It happened around 2 a.m. on Waterford Road near Central Avenue. Police say the car went off the road and then crashed into a large tree. Police say Jamall H. Davis, 34, was driving the vehicle and Emonie T. Townsend, 22, was in the passenger seat. Townsend was partially ejected from the vehicle, while Davis had to be removed from it with assistance from the Winslow Township Fire Department. Townsend was transported via helicopter to Cooper Hospital and Davis was taken to the same hospital by ambulance. There’s still no word on what caused Davis to veer off the road. The accident is currently under investigation by the Winslow Township Highway Safety Unit. Should anyone have any information about this crash, they are urged to contact the HSU at 609-567-0700 x1196.
cbs3duluth.com

Duluthians displaced by overnight house fire; $60K in damages

DULUTH, MN -- A few Duluth residents are looking for a place to stay after a fire damaged their home early Tuesday morning. According to the Duluth Fire Department, crews responded to a call just after 2 a.m. near the intersection of North 5th Ave. West and West 4th Street.
WKRN

1 injured in North Nashville house fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One person was injured in a fire at a residential duplex in North Nashville. The Nashville Fire Department says crews were dispatched to the 100 block of Chesapeake Court for reports of a residential fire. When crews arrived on scene, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a residential duplex.
WSET

1 seriously injured after Bedford crash involving crane truck

BEDFORD, Va. (WSET) — One person was left seriously injured after a crash involving a crane truck and a Sedan Friday. The Bedford Fire Dept. responded to the crash at around 3:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Independence Boulevard. Upon arrival, crews found a heavily damaged Sedan with one...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

House fire in northeast Lincoln causes $115,000 in damage

A fire in a stove destroyed the kitchen of a Lincoln home Saturday, causing about $115,000 in damage. Lincoln Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Eddie Mueller said crews were called to fire in the 6700 block of Fairfax Avenue at about 3:30 p.m. The fire took about 10 minutes to...
Stafford Township, NJPosted by
Jersey Shore Online

Pickup Truck Catches Fire, Damages House

STAFFORD – A car that caught fire in the middle of the day has caused damage to the side of a home, police said. On August 23 around 2:30 p.m., the Stafford Township Police Department responded to a home on Millcreek Road about a car on fire. Police said that the fire originated from the engine of the homeowner’s Dodge Ram pickup truck. The incident subsequently caused damaged to the side of the house.
Hunterdon County, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Alexandria Twp. house damaged in fire

Firefighters responded to a fire at a house in Alexandria Township on Saturday. The fire caused extensive damage to the home on Sweet Hollow Road. It was first reported at 8:35 p.m. Some of the agencies responding to the fire were the New Jersey State Police, Pattenburg Fire Company, Bloomsbury...
WSLS

No one seriously injured after large tree falls on car in Bedford County

No one was seriously injured after a large tree fell on someone’s car, trapping them inside. Crews said ‘they were very lucky.’. The driver had been going south on US-501 near Perch Road when a large oak tree toppled over and fell on their car, authorities report. Crews arrived at...
Wiscnews.com

House fire in Juneau causes extensive damage

A fire caused extensive damage to a duplex in Juneau Tuesday night. Fire Chief Curt Ninmann said Thursday that the Juneau Fire Department was called to 328/330 S. Fairfield Ave. at 10:07 p.m. with a report of a house fire. Callers reported that flames were going through the roof. The...
KHON2

Fire fighter, resident injured in Nanakuli house fires; dog died

NANAKULI, Hawaii (KHON2) — Fire fighters responded to a fire at two single-story homes on Mikana Street in Nanakuli on Oahu. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21. Download the free KHON2 app for iOS or Android–stay informed on the latest news. When fire crews arrived the two homes...
Lancaster County, PALancaster Online

At least 1 seriously injured after Penn Township crash Tuesday

At least one person sustained potentially life-threatening injuries after crashing in Penn Township on Tuesday afternoon, according to Northern Lancaster County Regional police. The crash occurred after a sedan driven by an 84-year-old woman turned left into the path of an oncoming vehicle at South Oak Street and Parkside Drive,...
Posted by
Great Bend Post

$80,000 damage from Kansas house fire

Manhattan— Authorities are working to determine the cause of a fire at a home in Manhattan. Just before 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, the Manhattan Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at a home at 1310 Fremont Street, according to Deputy Fire Chief Ryan Almes. Upon arrival, crews found a large...

Comments / 0

Community Policy