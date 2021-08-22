Cancel
Wondering What to Read Next? Here's How Scott Hughes's Online Book Club Can Help

newyorkcitynews.net
 6 days ago

Reading is an excellent way to unwind and relax; it is also a great way to gain knowledge and experience the world through other people's thoughts. However, whether you're a book lover or trying to gain an interest in books, sometimes it's challenging to decide what to read next, primarily due to the many genres. Joining a book club can provide a solution to this problem. Here's how Scott Hughes's Online Book Club Can Help.

Books & Literaturethestoryreadingapeblog.com

Would Ever Rest suit your book club? Here’s a FREE book to help you decide

My third novel Ever Rest, has been in the wilds for a few weeks now. It still feels very new to me. I’m still watching its reviews more than I should. Several reviewers have mentioned they’d like to introduce it to their book clubs, so I’ve created these crib notes, to use as a primer before reading, or a refresher afterwards. I’ve included key themes, suggested questions for discussion, and an interview by Garry Craig Powell at Late Last Night Books where I explain my inspirations and intentions – which, of course, might be entirely irrelevant to your own reading of the book. Spoilers are flagged in case you’d like to avoid them.
Books & LiteratureModern Mrs. Darcy

As You Wish: what’s happening in Book Club and Book School this fall

Readers, whether you’re reading for comfort, discovery, or escape, a great conversation about your most recent read elevates the experience from entertaining to memorable. If you’re looking for a place where you can get those bookish conversations and make connections with fellow readers, the Modern Mrs. Darcy Book Club is the place for you.
Books & Literaturebookriot.com

Hook, Line, and Sinker: What Makes a Book an Absorbing Read?

We’ve all been there: bleary-eyed, sipping a cup of coffee with a story stuck in your head like a song, an after-effect of having spent the greater part of the night reading a book. It’s not your fault, of course. Some books refuse to be put down. It does make me wonder, though: what makes a book absorbing?
MuseumsWashingtonian.com

Smithsonian Acquires a Historic Collection Featuring Early Black Photographers

In 1975, 19th-century photography historian and collector Larry J. West bought his first daguerreotype—an image depicting an African American man in a tuxedo. After more than 45 years of building his collection of early American photography, West has found a new home for his rare pieces. The Smithsonian American Art...
TV & VideosDaily Beast

Netflix Exposes the Dark Side of Bob Ross’ ‘Joy of Painting’ Empire

Bob Ross: Happy Accidents, Betrayal & Greed sounds like the title of a true-crime parody, promising a dark and gritty take on the life of one of America’s cheeriest—and most beloved—artistic figures. Nonetheless, there’s nothing jokey about Joshua Rofé’s Netflix documentary (Aug. 25), which serves as both a loving portrait of the landscape painter who inspired millions to pick up a brush, and a disheartening exposé of the various ways in which his work, and legacy, were exploited by the selfish partners closest to him.
Kenosha, WIKenosha News.com

Liz's Book Club 2021 picks; Readers share book recommendations

No matter what's happening in the world, readers read. And thank goodness they do. We all need an escape, if only for an hour, from whatever crisis is raging. After living with the COVID-19 pandemic for several months, Thom Sczygielski of Zion, Ill., a retired Whittier Elementary School teacher, said,
Literary Hub

The Astrology Book Club: What to Read This Month, Based on Your Sign

With all the good books that come out each month, it can be hard to decide what to read (or, if you’re anything like the people erstwhile of the Literary Hub office, now of our homes and Slack, what to read first). There are lots of good reasons to pick one book over another, but one we’ve never really explored before here at Lit Hub is . . . astrology. Hence, this “book club,” which is actually just a a literary horoscope guaranteed to come true: a good book to read, based (sort of) on your zodiac sign. Here’s what you should be reading this month.
Books & LiteratureInternational Business Times

National Book Lovers Day: 10 Amazing Quotes To Encourage People To Read

National Book Lovers Day is celebrated on Aug. 9 every year in the United States to encourage bibliophiles to find a good book and a nice spot where they can read peacefully. On this special day, book lovers can forget about their worries and immerse themselves in the world of their choice. They can also visit their go-to bookstores to check out new titles they may want to add to their growing book collection or simply explore new places where they can sit back and read.
Books & LiteratureMidland Reporter-Telegram

Book World: 10 books to read in August

Summertime, and the reading ... well, it may not be easy, but it's definitely superb. This month's list includes a great comic's take on grief, a story of environmental and family destruction and a noir thriller set in 1970s Mexico City. Not one of these choices quite screams "beach read," but if you've already plowed through a few juicy potboilers, you may be ready for one of these.
Books & LiteratureThe Bump Blog

Study Reveals the Most Popular Children’s Books in Each Country

We have included third party products to help you navigate and enjoy life’s biggest moments. Purchases made through links on this page may earn us a commission. Children’s books are beloved around the globe. Their stories and characters often stick with us as we grow older, and many of us even share them with our children. But popular children’s books can vary greatly depending on the country one grew up in. To learn more, TheToyZone, an online marketplace for kids toys, did some digging to find the most popular children’s books written by local authors in different countries around the world.
Books & LiteratureEsquire

The 15 Best Travel Books for Inspiring Your Next Big Trip

For many of us, books were our first way to travel the world. As children, we went to imagined locations like Narnia and the land of wild things; as teenagers, we went to real life destinations like East Egg and the Salinas Valley. Every one of us owes some small part of the savvy adult travelers we are today to the traveling we did in our mind’s eye, way back when.
Books & Literaturesagharborexpress.com

Judy Batalion Takes Part in Author Discussion Series

On Thursday, August 12, at 7:30 p.m., author Judy Batalion will discuss her New York Times best-seller, “The Light of Days: The Untold Story of Women Resistance Fighters in Hitler’s Ghettos,” as part of The Hampton Synagogue Author Discussion Series. One of the most important stories of World War II,...
Books & Literaturetheiet.org

Book review: ‘World Brain’ by HG Wells

Timely reissue for the visionary author’s prediction nearly a century ago of a global encyclopedia that would gather the world’s knowledge and make it freely available to all. The surest sign of a writer’s fame is when they themselves become a literary hero. This is certainly the case with HG...

