Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 43,736 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,736 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial accounts for 1.4% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $17,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

