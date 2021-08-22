Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $34.44 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

By Emily Schoerning
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleInsight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,295 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 4.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvx#Wealth Management#Pipelines#Chevron Co#Sec#Bradley Co#Horan Securities Inc#Nyse Cvx#Argus#Thestreet
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

Chevron expanding push into dairy-to-gas fuel to cut emissions

Chevron Corp. is accelerating its push to convert cow manure into renewable natural gas as part of its effort to reduce its carbon footprint. The oil major and its joint venture partner Brightmark, a waste solutions manager, will build another 10 facilities to produce dairy biomethane to fuel long-haul trucks, according to the companies. They’re already developing 28 plants in seven states, with the first set to begin production this year.
Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Chevron, Brightmark expand biomethane partnership

Brightmark operates a handful of facilities in the US that generate methane from animal waste. Oil and gas major Chevron said August 24 it was expanding its joint venture with biomethane producer Brightmark, the second such agreement this year. The partners announced “additional equity investments” would support the construction of...
Energy Industry94.1 Duke FM

BHP to sell oil and gas business to Woodside

(Reuters) – BHP Group said on Tuesday it will sell its petroleum assets to Woodside Petroleum in an all-stock deal as the world’s biggest listed miner posted its best annual profit in nearly a decade. BHP has been under increasing pressure to trim its fossil fuel exposure, and has already...
IndustryPosted by
Benzinga

BHP Explores Sale Of $15B Petroleum Business

The world’s biggest mining company BHP Group Ltd (NYSE: BHP) is considering the sale of its petroleum business as part of a strategic review. What Happened: The Australian mining company said it is in talks with Perth-based oil and natural gas company Woodside Petroleum Ltd (OTC: WOPEY) over a potential deal to combine its petroleum unit with Woodside.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Petrobras starts oil and gas production at Sepia field

The Brazilian company is using an FPSO, the first situated at the Sepia field in the Santos Basin. Brazilian energy company Petrobras said August 23 it had begun oil and gas production from the floating production, storage and offloading unit Cairoca, the first platform installed in the offshore Sepia field.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. Energy Department to sell up to 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The U.S. Energy Department announced on Monday that it intends to sell up to 20 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Up to 8 million barrels each will be sold from the Bryan Mound, Big Hill and West Hackberry SPR sites and up to one million barrels from the Bayou Choctaw site, according to the DOE. Bids must be received no later than 10 a.m. Central time on Aug. 31 and contracts will be awarded no later than Sept. 13, with delivery to take place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. The announcement of the sale comes as prices for oil rally Monday by more than 5%. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October West Texas Intermediate oil traded at $65.54 a barrel, up $3.40, or 5.5%. Prices look to mark their first gain in eight sessions.
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

ABB wins contract to power Jansz-Io Compression project

The Jansz-Io field is located around 200 km offshore the north-western coast of Australia, at water depths of approximately 1,400 m. ABB on August 19 said it had been appointed by Chevron Australia and Aker Solutions to provide power from shore and subsea long step-out to Jansz-Io field. The company...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

High prices must fuel the IOCs' transition: WoodMac

Oil companies cannot afford to squander the rare opportunity they have to adjust their business to meet society's demands, says the consultancy. Oil and gas companies (IOCs) must use the current cash flow windfall opportunity to speed up decarbonisation of their businesses, global natural resources consultancy Wood Mackenzie said in a report released August 19.
Energy IndustryHouston Chronicle

ConocoPhillips puts Williston Basin oil assets up for sale

ConocoPhillips is marketing its Williston Basin oil assets for a potential sale, according to people with knowledge of the matter. The company estimates it could fetch roughly $200 million for the assets in the Williston Basin of North Dakota and Montana, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the discussions are private.

Comments / 0

Community Policy