Insight Wealth Strategies LLC Has $34.44 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)
Insight Wealth Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 328,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 29,295 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 4.9% of Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $34,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0