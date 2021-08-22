Cancel
$5.35 EPS Expected for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) This Quarter

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBrokerages forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) will report earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fifteen analysts have provided estimates for Charter Communications’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $6.52 and the lowest is $4.20. Charter Communications posted earnings per share of $3.90 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

