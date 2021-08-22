Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

By Darlene League
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nextera Energy Partners#Renewable Energy#Channel Com#Mai Capital Management#Core Alternative Capital#Barclays#Credit Suisse Group#Sec#Nyse Nee#Nextera Energy Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

9 Financials Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) stock moved upwards by 31.6% to $2.29 during Monday’s after-market session. Heritage Global’s trading volume hit 187.6K shares by close, accounting for 462.96% of its average volume over the last 100 days. The company’s market cap stands at $83.1 million. New Residential Inv (NYSE:NRZ) shares rose 2.73%...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Highland Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Income Fund is set for August 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.05% at current price levels.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Infrastructure Stocks to Buy as the $1 Trillion Flows In

Now that Congress has passed the $1 trillion infrastructure legislation, it won’t be long before picks and shovels are in the ground. And that’s good news for infrastructure stocks. The infrastructure bill allocates $550 billion in new federal investments in America’s infrastructure over the coming five years, including $110 billion...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Top Energy Dividend Stocks to Buy in August

Clearway Energy is increasing dividends every quarter. Devon Energy is paying out big, fat dividends under its variable dividend policy. Brookfield Infrastructure is about to buy an oil company, and that could significantly boost its payout. The energy sector is on fire. On one hand, oil stocks are crushing earnings...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

19 High Dividend Stocks With 5%+ Yields

Investing for income is a difficult task right now. The Federal Reserve has kept interest rates at zero since the coronavirus pandemic, leading to lower yields across fixed income. Stocks aren’t much better, as record-high share prices has reduced the average dividend yield of the S&P 500 Index to just 1.3%.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analysts Warn Of Q3 Slowdown In Robinhood's Doge-Reliant Growth

Financial analysts are anticipating a significant Q3 slowdown for Robinhood Markets Inc (NASDAQ: HOOD) amid the company’s disclosure about crypto’s contribution to its second-quarter financial earnings. What Happened: In an investor note, Wolfe Research’s analyst Steven Chubak has warned to “beware of Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE) given its outsized contribution. As...
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Recap: LSI Industries Q4 Earnings

Shares of LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) moved higher by 1.4% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q4 results. Earnings per share rose 71.43% over the past year to $0.12, which beat the estimate of $0.05. Revenue of $97,015,000 rose by 52.85% year over year, which beat the estimate of $81,000,000.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.
Energy IndustryPosted by
MarketWatch

U.S. Energy Department to sell up to 20 million barrels of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve

The U.S. Energy Department announced on Monday that it intends to sell up to 20 million barrels of crude oil from the nation's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Up to 8 million barrels each will be sold from the Bryan Mound, Big Hill and West Hackberry SPR sites and up to one million barrels from the Bayou Choctaw site, according to the DOE. Bids must be received no later than 10 a.m. Central time on Aug. 31 and contracts will be awarded no later than Sept. 13, with delivery to take place between Oct. 1 and Dec. 15. The announcement of the sale comes as prices for oil rally Monday by more than 5%. On the New York Mercantile Exchange, October West Texas Intermediate oil traded at $65.54 a barrel, up $3.40, or 5.5%. Prices look to mark their first gain in eight sessions.
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) has agreed to acquire ettain group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services brand. When combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally, with more than $1.7 billion in North America.
Financial Reportsmpamag.com

Bank of Montreal's Q3 results are out

BMO Financial Group announced net income of $2.275 billion, or $3.41 per share, on a reported basis for the third quarter ending July 31, representing an annual increase of 85%. On an adjusted basis, the bank’s net income grew by 82% year over year to reach $2.292 billion, or $3.44...

Comments / 0

Community Policy