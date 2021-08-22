Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)
Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 246,368 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,696 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy accounts for approximately 1.5% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $18,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
