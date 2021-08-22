Cancel
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Receives $7.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.75.

