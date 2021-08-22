Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.
Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0