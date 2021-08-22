Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 413 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Verizon Business#Sfmg Llc#Royal Bank Of Canada#Credit Suisse Group#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Sec#Thomson Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
HSBC
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Verizon
NewsBreak
Markets
Related
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Independence Realty Trust Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Five-Year Compounded Value of Agilent Technologies Holdings

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
StocksBenzinga

Apple, GM, Kroger, AbbVie, Merck, Bristol Myers Squibb, Biogen — How Warren Buffett's Berkshire Adjusted Its Portfolio In Q2

Warren Buffett-led Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A) (NYSE: BRK-B) sharply lowered its exposure in General Motors Co (NYSE: GM), Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK), AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV), Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE: BMY) and added positions in Kroger Inc (NYSE: KR) and Aon Plc (NYSE: AON), in the second quarter, regulatory filings revealed on Monday.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

A Look Into JM Smucker's Price Over Earnings

Looking into the current session, JM Smucker Inc. (NYSE:SJM) is trading at $130.51, after a 0.59% drop. Over the past month, the stock decreased by 1.16%, but over the past year, it actually went up by 8.05%. With questionable short-term performance like this, and great long-term performance, long-term shareholders might want to start looking into the company's price-to-earnings ratio.
Stocksinvesting.com

Cigna Gains on $2 Billion Accelerated Stock Repurchase Plan

Investing.com – Cigna (NYSE:CI) stock was up 0.8% in Tuesday’s premarket trading as the company said it will repurchase $2 billion of stock through accelerated repurchase agreements. Share repurchases generally boost a stock’s price as the number of equity shares gets reduced which increases the earnings to be distributed for...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Understanding Goldman Sachs MLP's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 13, 2021, Goldman Sachs MLP (NYSE:GER) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Goldman Sachs MLP has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.17, which equates to a dividend yield of 6.16% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Are Maxim Integrated Shares Trading Higher Today?

The China State Administration for Market Regulation issued an antitrust clearance for chipmaker Analog Devices, Inc's (NASDAQ: ADI) proposed acquisition of peer Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM). It is a big win amid a rigorous global regulatory environment that saw roadblocks to NVIDIA Corp's (NASDAQ: NVDA) Arm deal. Analysts...
StocksZacks.com

How Are Industrial ETFs Reacting to Q2 Earnings?

The industrial sector, which faced disruption in global supply chains and factory closedowns, is expected to rebound on recovery from the coronavirus-led slump. The introduction of a coronavirus vaccine and addition of stimulus are expected to drive demand and economic activities in the sector. The latest update on U.S. industrial...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
Financial ReportsBenzinga

Recap: Keysight Technologies Q3 Earnings

Shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results. Earnings per share rose 29.41% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $1.44. Revenue of $1,246,000,000 higher by 23.73% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,220,000,000. Outlook. Q4 EPS expected...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

ManpowerGroup To Acquire ettain Group For $925M

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE: MAN) has agreed to acquire ettain group, a privately-held IT resourcing and services provider, for $925 million in cash. ettain will become part of Experis, ManpowerGroup's global IT resourcing and services brand. When combined, the business will have total annual revenues of more than $4.5 billion globally, with more than $1.7 billion in North America.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Price Over Earnings Overview: Zebra Technologies

In the current session, Zebra Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) is trading at $582.23, after a 0.58% gain. Over the past month, the stock increased by 7.78%, and in the past year, by 104.46%. With performance like this, long-term shareholders are optimistic but others are more likely to look into the price-to-earnings ratio to see if the stock might be overvalued.
StocksSchaeffer's Investment Research

Is AT&T Stock an Obvious Choice for Dividend Investors?

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is the world's largest telecommunications company and the largest provider of mobile telephone services in the United States. The company provides more than 100 million U.S. consumers with entertainment and communications experiences across TV, mobile, and broadband. Its subsidiary, WarnerMedia, creates and distributes entertainment content to global audiences through its consumer brands, including HBO, HBO Max, Warner Bros., TNT, TBS, truTV, CNN, Cartoon Network, Adult Swim, and Turner Classic Movies.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
Businesspulse2.com

Apple Shares: $180 Target From JPMorgan

The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a price target of $180 from JPMorgan. These are the details. The shares of Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) have received a price target of $180 from JPMorgan. And JPMorgan analyst Samik Chatterjee reiterated an “Overweight” rating on the company shares. Chatterjee...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyzing Highland Income Fund's Ex-Dividend Date

On August 2, 2021, Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on August 31, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. The ex-dividend date for Highland Income Fund is set for August 23, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout sits at $0.08, equating to a dividend yield of 9.05% at current price levels.
MLBsportspromedia.com

Sportradar moves closer to IPO following SEC filing

SEC filing says Sportradar planning IPO for ‘as soon as practicable’. Data firm plans to list on Nasdaq Global Select Market under SRAD ticker symbol. Company’s revenue for first half of 2021 stood at €272.1m. Switzerland-based sports betting data and broadcast solutions provider Sportradar has formally begun proceedings for an...
StocksBenzinga

This Robot-Run Large Cap ETF Has Less Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, Facebook Compared To SPY And Is Bullish On These Manufacturing Stocks Instead

The Qraft AI-Enhanced US Large Cap ETF (NYSE:QRFT) has revealed that it has less holdings in “big tech” companies such as Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT), Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB), in comparison to the SDPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY). What Happened: The exchange-traded fund, which...

Comments / 0

Community Policy