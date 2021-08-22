Cancel
Strong Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.28 Million (STRONG)

By Hayley Millar
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 2.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. Strong has a total market cap of $42.57 million and $4.28 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Strong has traded up 27.3% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can now be bought for approximately $307.88 or 0.00631540 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

