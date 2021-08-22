Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Grows Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)
Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,389 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,353 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for about 1.9% of Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $23,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.www.modernreaders.com
