Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £162.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFlutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £162.90 ($212.84).

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fltr#Lon#Entertainment News#Lon#Fltr#Marketbeat Ratings#Jefferies Financial Group#Numis Securities#Royal Bank Of Canada#Berenberg Bank#Gbx#329 81#Ppb#Pokerstars#Sky Betting Gaming
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
PLC
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 19 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Coinbase Global. The company has an average price target of $322.79 with a high of $444.00 and a low of $210.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Pioneer Natural Resources

Within the last quarter, Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 16 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Pioneer Natural Resources. The company has an average price target of $200.12 with a high of $253.00 and a low of $173.00.
MarketsBenzinga

Ex-Dividend Date Insight: Ritchie Bros Auctioneers

On August 4, 2021, Ritchie Bros Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) announced shareholders can expect to receive a dividend payable on September 15, 2021. The stock will then go ex-dividend 1 business day(s) before the record date. Ritchie Bros Auctioneers has an ex-dividend date set for for August 24, 2021. The company’s current dividend payout is $0.25, which equates to a dividend yield of 1.71% at current price levels.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Citigroup Adds New Stock With 21% Upside To Its Coverage

Citigroup’s analyst Christian Wetherbee initiated coverage on GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) with a Buy rating and a price target of $95, implying an upside of 20.8%. The company now has a total of 9 analysts firms reporting ratings. Wetherbee believes GXO is well-positioned as a pure-play way to get exposure...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Best Buy: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Best Buy Co (NYSE:BBY) moved higher by 0.6% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results. Earnings per share rose 74.27% year over year to $2.98, which beat the estimate of $1.85. Revenue of $11,849,000,000 up by 19.57% year over year, which beat the estimate of $11,490,000,000.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Return on Capital Employed Overview: CarGurus

After pulling data from Benzinga Pro it seems like during Q2, CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) earned $38.48 million, a 49.19% increase from the preceding quarter. CarGurus also posted a total of $217.75 million in sales, a 27.06% increase since Q1. CarGurus earned $25.79 million, and sales totaled $171.37 million in Q1. Why...
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For First Solar

Within the last quarter, First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 10 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for First Solar. The company has an average price target of $90.6 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $53.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Riot Blockchain

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Riot Blockchain. The company has an average price target of $40.2 with a high of $45.00 and a low of $30.00.
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Expert Ratings For PayPal Holdings

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 14 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for PayPal Holdings. The company has an average price target of $339.21 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $310.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Autodesk

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Autodesk. The company has an average price target of $338.56 with a high of $370.00 and a low of $269.00.
Financial ReportsPosted by
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Callon Petroleum

Within the last quarter, Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) has observed the following analyst ratings:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. In the last 3 months, 9 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Callon Petroleum. The company has an average price target of $47.11 with a high of $54.00 and a low of $38.00.
Posted by
Benzinga

What 15 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About EOG Resources

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:. Last 30 Days 1 Month Ago 2 Months Ago 3 Months Ago. 15 analysts offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months for EOG Resources evaluate the company at an average price target of $97.13 with a high of $114.00 and a low of $78.00.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Bank of Commerce Hldgs, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future profit potential. One of the key ways that profit potential turns into profit actualization in an investor's pocket is the dividend -- cash (usually) payments made to stockholders representing a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
MarketsDailyFx

Market Sentiment Data Still Bullish for EUR/USD | Webinar

Trader confidence remains high on signs that the Federal Reserve may not, after all, signal a tightening of US monetary policy at this week’s Jackson Hole symposium because of the spread of the delta variant of coronavirus in the country. Fed Chair Jerome Powell is due to speak at 10am...
Marketsdailyforex.com

Gold: Cautious Gains, Speculative Mood at Critical Juncture

Gold should be monitored closely by speculators today. Only two days ago, the precious metal was flirting with important short-term support near the 1775.00 vicinity, but gold has seen a polite reversal take place and its value as of this morning is hovering near the 1800.00 ratio. Having traded towards a short-term high around 1805.00, the commodity hasn’t exactly lit the speculative world on fire with its trend, but the rather cautious movements seem to suggest volatility will be demonstrated again.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

5 Value Stocks In The Consumer Cyclical Sector

A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Marketskitco.com

Commerzbank see some upside potential in copper

(Kitco News) - Axel Rudolph and the technical team at Commerzbank have made some good calls in the gold market recently, lets have a look at what the bank has to say about copper. Rudolph noted, "LME Copper’s slide has taken it to the 8800.00/8570.00 March to early April lows,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy