Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) Receives £162.90 Consensus PT from Brokerages
Flutter Entertainment plc (LON:FLTR) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is £162.90 ($212.84).www.modernreaders.com
