Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 653.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,586,723 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,120,108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 1.83% of Huntington Bancshares worth $265,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.www.modernreaders.com
