Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 1,250,376 iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)
Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,250,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,014,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.53% of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.www.modernreaders.com
Comments / 0