Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. Has $2.01 Million Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

By Lorenzo Tanos
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy