Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Markets

QChi (QCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

By Ed Jones
modernreaders.com
 5 days ago

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 22nd. QChi has a total market capitalization of $1.04 million and $2,183.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi coin can now be bought for about $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, QChi has traded down 2.8% against the dollar.

www.modernreaders.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Capital Market#Qch#Busd#Btc#Matic#Theta#Grt#Qchi Coin Profile#Qchqchi#Cryptocompare#News Updates#Qchi Daily#Free Cryptobeat
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Marketing
Related
Stockscryptopotato.com

MicroStrategy Acquires Nearly 4,000 Bitcoin for $177 Million

MicroStrategy continues to accumulate bitcoins with frequent purchases and the latest saw nearly 4,000 coins acquired. The US-based NASDAQ-listed business intelligence company MicroStrategy continues with its bitcoin acquisition spree, as the company recently purchased over 3,900 BTC. Consequently, the firm now holds nearly 109,000 bitcoins in total. Tweeting on Tuesday...
Marketsthehighlandsun.com

Solana Continues Bullish Trend, Becomes The 10th Largest Cryptocurrency

Solana, with its fast-growing ecosystem, has found a position at the forefront within the crypto space. By hitting $314 million in its private token sales, Solana crept the headlines in early June. Polychain and Andreessen Horowitz pioneered the Solana token sales. This funding impacted greatly in developing the fast-growing ecosystem...
Marketsdailyhodl.com

Bitcoin Partnership Unlocks BTC and Ethereum Payments for 85,000 Merchants

The Zurich-based crypto-financial service provider Bitcoin Suisse is partnering with European payments firm Worldline to unlock instant Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) payments for 85,000 merchants in Switzerland. The new service, called WL Crypto Payments, enables merchants to accept BTC and ETH payments at the point of sale and in...
MarketsFXStreet.com

Bitcoin scalability skyrockets as Lightning Network nodes surpass 25,371

The Lightning Network expands in capacity by over 70% in less than two months, fueling Bitcoin's scalability. The number of nodes on the Lightning Network is likely higher since it is estimated that 27.8% of all Lightning Network channels are unadvertised. Lightning Network solves the security, decentralization and scaling challenge...
Worldcrowdfundinsider.com

UK based VC Firm Invests in the Philippine Digital Asset Exchange

PDAX‘s investment round has reportedly been led by an unnamed UK-headquartered VC company. Other investors in the crypto exchange include Hong Kong’s SFC-approved crypto-asset operator BC Group, UnionBank’s venture unit UBX, Beenext Ventures, CMT Digital, and American Fintech Ripple Labs. PDAX‘s management noted that they’ll use the proceeds to support...
Currenciescrowdfundinsider.com

Bitcoin ETN Futures Launched by Eurex, a European Derivatives Exchange

Eurex, an established European derivatives exchange, has announced the launch of Bitcoin ETN futures. With these new contracts, Deutsche Börse Group’s derivatives division is providing customers with access to the price of Bitcoin via a regulated, on-exchange and centrally-cleared platform. This product offering will reportedly be one of the first few regulated markets in Bitcoin-related derivatives in Europe.
Stocksambcrypto.com

After gold, can Bitcoin take on the stock market

Bitcoin has emerged as the optimum store of value in today’s world. In this digital era, everyone wishes to own some form of a digital asset. To what extent this is reflected in investor behavior, is worth exploring. It is well-known that in terms of portfolio construction, the 60/40 allocation...
Marketsbitcoin.com

Swiss Merchants to Accept Crypto Through Bitcoin Suisse, Worldline Integration

Around 85,000 merchants in Switzerland are now able to provide customers with an option to pay in cryptocurrency thanks to a collaboration between Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline. The two companies have officially launched the new service following a pilot program. Bitcoin Suisse and Worldline Offer Crypto Payment Solution to Merchants...
Marketsinvesting.com

ABEY To Launch XSWAP: A Decentralized Crypto Exchange on ABEYCHAIN

ABEY To Launch XSWAP: A Decentralized Crypto Exchange on ABEYCHAIN. ABEY Foundation announced that they will be launching XSWAP. XSWAP is the world’s first DEX on ABEYCHAIN ecosystem. Recently, ABEY Foundation announced that they will be launching XSWAP, a decentralized crypto exchange built on the ABEYCHAIN ecosystem. According to ABEY,...
Marketscrowdfundinsider.com

Liquid Exchange Hacker Continues to Swap Stolen ERC-20 Tokens for Ethereum (ETH) and wETH via DEXes to Prevent Funds From Being Frozen

On August 18, 2021, hackers managed to steal more than $90 million in over 69 different cryptocurrencies and digital tokens from Japan-based exchange Liquid Global. Liquid’s teams had “yet to release a postmortem detailing the attack vector used by the hacker,” the CipherTrace team noted in a blog post published on August 20, 2021.
CurrenciesNEWSBTC

Crypto Market Analysis: 24th August 2021

Bitcoin has broken out above $50,000 for the first time since May this year as PayPal announces crypto buying and selling in the UK. PayPal has trailed its launch of crypto buying and selling in the UK for some time but has today announced its intention to allow UK-based users to buy and sell crypto tokens from this week. Users will be able to hold a basket of four cryptoassets – bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash, but it is unclear as of yet whether the firm will allow users to make payments in said cryptos.
Stockscryptonews.com

MicroStrategy Spends Another USD 177M on Bitcoin

The first publicly-traded company to put bitcoin (BTC) on its balance sheet as a primary treasury reserve asset, US-based software intelligence firm MicroStrategy, announced yet another purchase of bitcoin. This time, the company acquired BTC 3,907 for approximately USD 177m in cash at an average price of USD 45,294 per...
Retailthepaypers.com

Coinbase launches in Japan, teams up with MUFG

US-based cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase has expanded into Japan, one of the first countries to embrace crypto and one of the largest markets by crypto trading volumes in the world. According to the press release, Coinbase will be fully compliant with local regulations, aiming to be a trusted exchange among the...
RetailVentureBeat

Okcoin unveils rewards for users to make money on crypto holdings

Okcoin has launched a rewards-based Earn feature for its cryptocurrency exchange, enabling people to use their web and mobile apps to make money on their cryptocurrency holdings. The idea is part of a plan to encourage people to adopt decentralized finance (DeFi) by offering ease of use, convenience, and better...
Stocksfinancemagnates.com

Global Cryptocurrency Market Cap Touches $2.2 Trillion

The total market capitalization of cryptocurrency assets touched the level of $2.2 trillion on Monday after a bullish rally in BTC, ADA, BNB, and ETH. Bitcoin crossed the price level of $50,000 today while Cardano registered an all-time high of $2.88. According to Coinmarketcap, the overall market cap of digital...
Marketsthepaypers.com

Blockchain startup XREX raises USD 17 mln

Taiwan-based blockchain startup XREX has raised USD 17 million in pre-Series A funding led by CDIB Capital Group. XREX was launched to help cross-border businesses in emerging markets perform faster transactions with products like a payment escrow service and crypto-fiat exchange platform. The oversubscribed round also included participation from SBI...
Stocksbitcoin.com

Axie Infinity Token Climbed 56% This Week, AXS Joins Top 50 Most Valuable Crypto Projects

The price of the axie infinity tokens otherwise known as “shards,” has continued to skyrocket in value capturing fresh new price highs. The asset is changing hands for 10% lower than the all-time high (ATH) captured five days ago reaching $75.73 per unit. Axie infinity’s market valuation has also pushed itself into the top 50 most valuable crypto capitalization positions and currently rests at the 41st spot on Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy