QChi (QCH) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

Bitcoin has broken out above $50,000 for the first time since May this year as PayPal announces crypto buying and selling in the UK. PayPal has trailed its launch of crypto buying and selling in the UK for some time but has today announced its intention to allow UK-based users to buy and sell crypto tokens from this week. Users will be able to hold a basket of four cryptoassets – bitcoin, ethereum, litecoin and bitcoin cash, but it is unclear as of yet whether the firm will allow users to make payments in said cryptos.