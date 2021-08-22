Add.xyz 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $34,150.00 (ADD)

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded down 15.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 22nd. During the last week, Add.xyz has traded down 21.3% against the US dollar. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $992,655.33 and $34,150.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Add.xyz coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000333 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.