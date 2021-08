Each year Champion Speedway pays tribute to Larry and Kathy McBride, parents of multi-time East Coast Speedway Champions, Lenny and Tuff McBride, with a race in their memory. Larry covered all the events for years for Cycle News and the local newspapers and also video taped the races while Kathy was a track worker for the New York facilities who did signup and scoring. They were a great couple and produced two of the greatest riders the sport has seen in the East. It is an event the riders always look forward to and Aug. 7 was no different.