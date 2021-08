After a 2020 motorsports calendar re-arranged and disrupted by COVID, including the cancelation of all events at the Du Quoin State Fairgrounds, fairgoers, race fans participants and officials are all excited to get back to the beautiful Southern Illinois Magic Mile for the traditional Labor Day weekend of auto racing. On Saturday night, September 4, the big cars of the USAC Silver Crown Series return for the Ted Horn 100 along with heat races for the DIRTcar Modifieds. On Sunday night, September 5, the ARCA Menards Series comes to Du Quoin for the Southern Illinois 100 presented by Lucas Oil, along with the 20-mile main for the Modifieds.