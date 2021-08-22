Cancel
Catron County, NM

Special Weather Statement issued for San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands, Southwest Mountains by NWS

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-22 12:00:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 16:45:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Heavy rains will cause water to pond on roads and in low spots. Fast running water will quickly fill arroyos and ditches. Target Area: San Agustin Plains and Adjacent Lowlands; Southwest Mountains A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF WEST CENTRAL SOCORRO COUNTY THROUGH 445 PM MDT At 413 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 11 miles east of National Radio Astronomy Observatory, or 24 miles east of Datil, moving east at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Magdalena. This includes Highway 60 between Mile Markers 93 and 117. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

