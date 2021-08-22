Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Brule by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 16:15:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Brule The National Weather Service in Sioux Falls has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northern Brule County in south central South Dakota * Until 600 PM CDT. * At 515 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Oacoma, or near Chamberlain, moving east at 45 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * This severe thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northern Brule County, including the following locations Pukwana. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH