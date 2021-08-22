Custom River Oaks home boasts luxury features (sponsored)

26066 Kits Burrow Court, Georgetown, DE 19947 ~ This delightful one owner home is 8 years young, almost 1 acre of land, in a private cul-de-sac community AND just 7 miles from Route 1 / Lewes area! This 2300 sq ft. home with 3 beds, 2 full baths & an over sized 3 car garage has so much to offer - 9 ft ceilings, hardwood floors throughout (except the bedrooms), Custom 3 inch Plantation Shutters on all windows, ceiling fans in every room, lighted closets, granite counters, extensive molding - including crown molding in the primary bedroom and formal dining room! As you enter the home, Main Entry way features a sizable room (with closet), currently used as an office and a formal dining room to the right. Both rooms feature double doors to open or close. Continue into the living room where you will find a dramatic 16 ft ceiling. Gather here or open the French doors to enjoy the 18 x 12 tiled screen porch, including ceiling fan and a pull down shade. This room offers a lovely view of your backyard. If you prefer the sun, step down to grill and sit on the patio! The modern kitchen offers expansive granite counters & cabinet space. Ideal for families who love to cook. Center island, lighted pantry, and breakfast area completes this dream kitchen! Home has a split bedroom floor plan. To the left of the LR are two generously sized bedrooms and a full bath including granite vanity, sleek fixtures and a transom window adding even more natural light. The Primary Suite is generous in size with almost 400 sq ft. Plenty of room to add a sitting area. The primary bathroom continues with space and 9 ft ceilings & features granite vanity, double sinks, His & Her closets, 2 person shower, including rain shower head. The laundry room is roomy enough to add a folding table. From this area, step down into the over sized three car garage (36 ' x 27 foot), with plenty of storage, including stairs to a Bonus Room. Appreciate this upstairs unfinished canvas to create a space special to you and your family! More storage, office space, playroom, exercise room, the possibilities for this space are endless! Under the stairs is even more storage and the Primary Feature of the garage are the double doors/backside, that open up to a concrete pad for lawnmower easy access in/out! Other features of this home - 9 car driveway, Rinnai tank less water heater, Lawn Irrigation system with 7 zones & rain sensor, concrete crawl space with sump pump & an ADT security system is available. All appliances included, including the freezer in garage. Both space & acreage is hard to come by this close to Delaware beaches. Don't miss your opportunity to have both!