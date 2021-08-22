Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Foster, Wells by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:14:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Foster; Wells The National Weather Service in Bismarck has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Wells County in south central North Dakota Western Foster County in southeastern North Dakota * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 514 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cathay to 15 miles west of Carrington, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Carrington and Bordulac. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH