Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso has hired Deborah Clegg, Ph.D., as vice president for research. She is also a professor in the Department of Internal Medicine at the Foster School of Medicine. Most recently, Clegg was a research professor and associate dean for research in the College of Nursing and Health Professions at Drexel University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She was also a professor in the departments of Internal Medicine and Biomedical Sciences at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center. Clegg has a bachelor’s degree in nutrition from Oregon State University, an MBA from Boston University and a doctorate in nutrition from the University of Georgia. She completed a postdoctoral fellowship with the Cincinnati Diabetes and Obesity Center at the University of Cincinnati.