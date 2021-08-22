Severe Weather Statement issued for Red Willow by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-22 17:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-22 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Red Willow A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 545 PM CDT FOR NORTHEASTERN DECATUR AND SOUTHEASTERN RED WILLOW COUNTIES At 513 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Danbury, or 14 miles north of Oberlin, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Locations impacted include Danbury, Lebanon and Cedar Bluffs. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.50 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...<50 MPH