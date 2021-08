"As you know, many of our fellow citizens and public officeholders are bound and determined that government is no damn good. It may be that government is no damn good, but then neither is the alternative. Of course we live in a hopelessly regulated society. When you come to a stop sign, you got to stop. You want to go fishing, you got to get a license. You want to go shoot ducks, you can only shoot three ducks. On the whole, it's better than a lot of dead bodies at the intersection, no fish and no ducks. Government is not taking away your freedom, it's inconveniencing you. This is not tyranny, it's a pain in the ass." — Molly Ivins, 1995.