The Mets did not play too many low-scoring games this week, but there was really only one game (yesterday’s) where the pitching completely kept the Mets out of it. The rain messed with the starters’ schedules a bit this week, but with the exception of Carlos Carrasco, the rotation had a pretty good week. This week featured Trevor Williams’ Mets debut, which was a success. The bullpen was a mixed bag. The most trusted relievers mostly performed well, especially Edwin Díaz, but the middle relievers struggled and now the bullpen will be without Drew Smith for the foreseeable future.