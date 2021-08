Just like the animal kingdom, there is a hierarchy to mortgage loans. When it comes to competing home bids, all-cash offers usually come out on top. When the number of homes for sale isn’t able to meet buyer demand, as is the case in markets all over the country right now, you’ve got a recipe for bidding wars. When you’re bidding against all-cash buyers or conventional loan offers, anyone with a government-backed mortgage — typically used by first-time buyers — could be at a disadvantage. “Those buyers really don’t have a chance, unless a conventional buyer is not there, which almost never happens,” says Scott Sanchez, licensed Realtor with Keller Williams Clients Choice Realty in Colorado Springs.