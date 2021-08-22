Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Syracuse, NY

Corner kicks propel Syracuse to 2-0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in season-opener

By Christopher Scarglato
Daily Orange
 5 days ago

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After 52 scoreless minutes, a Syracuse corner kick sailed into Fairleigh Dickinson’s box. Heads rose up and bodies collided, creating a dogpile that pinned Telly Vunipola to the ground. A whistle put Vunipola up for a penalty kick. The midfielder then dusted herself off, lined up the shot and rifled the ball into the back of the net.

ww3.dailyorange.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Syracuse, NY
City
Rose, NY
Syracuse, NY
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Corner Kick#Fdu#Orange#Knights#Su
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Atlantic Coast Conference
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WorldPosted by
CNN

Soon-to-be father among US service members killed in Kabul attack

(CNN) — Thirteen US service members were killed and 18 were injured in an attack outside Kabul's airport on Thursday, as the US and other Western countries raced to evacuate their citizens and allies out of Afghanistan. While the Pentagon has not released the identities of the US service members...
EducationPosted by
The Hill

Judge blocks DeSantis from banning school mask mandates

School districts in Florida will be allowed to impose mask requirements after a district judge on Friday blocked an executive order from Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) banning the mandates. Leon County Circuit Judge John Cooper ruled in favor of a group of parents who sued DeSantis over his executive...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas House passes GOP-led election overhaul bill

The Texas state House passed a sweeping election overhaul bill on Friday after months of partisan fighting and a quorum-breaking walkout by Texas Democrats who had sought to stop the measure in its tracks. The 80-41 vote on SB 1 lowered the curtain on a months-long fight by Texas Democrats...
Theater & DancePosted by
The Associated Press

JoJo Siwa to join same-sex couple on ‘Dancing With Stars’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Pop star JoJo Siwa will compete as part of the first same-sex pairing on “Dancing With the Stars” for the show’s upcoming 30th season. Olympic gymnastics champion Suni Lee also is joining the cast, the rest of which will be announced on Sept. 8. ABC said Thursday the celebrities will find out which pro dancer they’ll partner with on the season premiere Sept. 20.

Comments / 0

Community Policy