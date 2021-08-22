Corner kicks propel Syracuse to 2-0 win over Fairleigh Dickinson in season-opener

Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. After 52 scoreless minutes, a Syracuse corner kick sailed into Fairleigh Dickinson’s box. Heads rose up and bodies collided, creating a dogpile that pinned Telly Vunipola to the ground. A whistle put Vunipola up for a penalty kick. The midfielder then dusted herself off, lined up the shot and rifled the ball into the back of the net.