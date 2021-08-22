Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

On Joo Wan Reveals Why He Was Surprised By “The Penthouse” Co-Stars Kim So Yeon And Uhm Ki Joon During Filming

By E. Cha
Soompi
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn the latest episode of “My Little Old Boy,” “The Penthouse 3” star On Joo Wan dished on his experience working with Kim So Yeon and Uhm Ki Joon!. For the August 22 broadcast of the SBS variety show, actor On Joo Wan appeared as a special MC. Referring to Uhm Ki Joon’s previous guest appearance on the program, host Shin Dong Yup joked, “The Joo Dan Te that came last time was fake. He was a knockoff. Today, we have the real Joo Dan Te on the show.”

www.soompi.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim So Yeon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Penthouse#Sbs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
WorldSoompi

Watch: Kim So Yeon, Uhm Ki Joon, And More Realistically Portray Fight Scenes On Set Of “The Penthouse 3”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 3” released an action-packed new behind-the-scenes video!. The making-of video begins with the stunt actors showing Uhm Ki Joon and Kim So Yeon how the fight scenes should play out. The two twirl around almost as if they’re dancing when they pretend to fight for 10 seconds straight. Kim Do Hyun, who is watching the fight take place with concern, comments, “It’s very fierce. I hope they don’t get hurt.”
WorldSoompi

Lee Sang Yoon Is A Chaebol Born Under A Lucky Star In New Drama “One The Woman”

SBS has released the first stills of Lee Sang Yoon in the upcoming drama “One the Woman”!. “One the Woman” is a comedy drama about a corrupt prosecutor trying to regain her memories after getting amnesia and switching lives with a chaebol daughter-in-law who looks exactly like her. Honey Lee stars as both the prosecutor Jo Yeon Joo and the chaebol daughter-in-law Kang Mi Na. Lee Sang Yoon co-stars as Han Seung Wook, a chaebol heir who still has feelings for his first love.
TV & VideosSoompi

Uhm Ki Joon Is Extremely Irritated By On Joo Wan’s Unexpected Visit In “The Penthouse 3”

SBS’s “The Penthouse 3” revealed new nail-biting stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. In the previous episode, Shim Soo Ryeon (Lee Ji Ah), Logan Lee (Park Eun Suk), Joo Seok Kyung (Han Ji Hyun), Ha Yoon Chul (Yoon Jong Hoon), Joo Seok Hoon (Kim Young Dae), and Yoo Dong Pil (Park Ho San) attempted to get revenge against Cheon Seo Jin (Kim So Yeon) and Joo Dan Tae (Uhm Ki Joon). At the very end, viewers were thrilled to see Cheon Seo Jin and Joo Dan Tae turn their backs to each other after their own crimes were revealed at their important events.
TV & VideosSoompi

Ji Sung Coolly Faces Kim Min Jung’s Threatening Attack In “The Devil Judge”

TvN’s “The Devil Judge” revealed new nail-biting stills ahead of tonight’s episode!. “The Devil Judge” is a drama set in an alternate-universe, dystopian version of Korea where the entire nation participates in a trial through a live broadcast courtroom show. Ji Sung stars as Kang Yo Han, a head judge with mysterious intentions: is he a hero of the people in a world filled with chaos, or is he a devil who wears the mask of the law?
WorldSoompi

Gong Myung Dishes On His Chemistry With Kim Yoo Jung And Ahn Hyo Seop In Upcoming Drama “Lovers Of The Red Sky”

Gong Myung has shared his thoughts on his upcoming drama “Lovers of the Red Sky”!. Based on the novel of the same name by author Jung Eun Gwol, whose novels “Sungkyunkwan Scandal” and “The Moon Embracing the Sun” have also famously been adapted into hit dramas, “Lovers of the Red Sky” is a new SBS historical fantasy romance drama set in the Joseon era.
WorldSoompi

Jeon Do Yeon Is In Silent Rage Mode At Park Ji Young’s Book Signing Event In “Lost”

Upcoming JTBC drama “Lost” has shared a glimpse of Jeon Do Yeon and Park Ji Young!. “Lost” is about the stories of average people who realize they haven’t become anything throughout their lives and try their best to see the spotlight. Jeon Do Yeon stars as Boo Jung, a ghostwriter in her 40s who feels lost and as if she hasn’t been able to amount to anything. Ryu Jun Yeol stars as Kang Jae, a man who runs a service where employees act out whatever roles clients request. Although he is striving to overcome poverty, he becomes afraid of himself out of the fear that he won’t be able to become anything.
WorldSoompi

T-ara’s Jiyeon, Song Ji Eun, And Kim Nu Ri Cast In New Thriller Movie

T-ara’s Jiyeon, Song Ji Eun, and Kim Nu Ri have confirmed their casting in the upcoming movie “Woman of Fire” (literal title)!. “Woman of Fire” is a thriller about an actress preparing to return to acting after a long hiatus who gets caught up in an unexpected incident and heads straight towards catastrophe.
TV & VideosSoompi

Watch: GOT7’s Jinyoung, Ji Sung, And More Remain Playful While Having To Film Emotional Scenes For “The Devil Judge”

TvN’s “The Devil Judge” released a behind-the-scenes video from the final episode!. In the new making-of video, Ahn Nae Sang talks about how he doesn’t like the scene of his character’s betrayal. He shares, “I’m really going to go crazy.” GOT7’s Jinyoung comes to comfort Ahn Nae Sang by hugging him tightly from behind. Ahn Nae Sang pretends to complain, “They’re filming this. They’re filming all of this. We’re going to be captured in the making-of video. It’s been exposed that I’m an oldster. It was a secret.” Jinyoung continues to massage Ahn Nae Sang’s shoulders as the other actor states, “Just stop now.”
MoviesSoompi

“Hospital Playlist” Actors To Star In New Variety Show By PD Na Young Suk

The actors of “Hospital Playlist” will be starring in their own variety show!. On August 24, industry representatives reported that “Hospital Playlist” actors Jo Jung Suk, Jung Kyung Ho, Jeon Mi Do, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Dae Myung will begin filming for a new tvN variety show with PD (producing director) Na Young Suk on September 6. The reports stated that other actors from the drama will star as guests, and they will be filming over two weeks in September.
MoviesSoompi

“Hospital Playlist 2” Defends Position As Most Buzzworthy Drama + GOT7’s Jinyoung And Ji Sung Top Actor Rankings

TvN’s “Hospital Playlist 2” continues to remain on the top as the most buzzworthy drama!. For the third consecutive week, “Hospital Playlist 2” placed No. 1 on Good Data Corporation’s weekly list of the dramas that generated the most buzz. The company determines each week’s rankings by collecting data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos, and social media about dramas that are either currently airing or set to air soon.
TV & VideosSoompi

Watch: Song Ji Hyo And “The Witch’s Diner” Cast Dish On The Hardest Part Of Filming, Their Real-Life Wishes, And More

The stars of “The Witch’s Diner” sat down for an exclusive interview with Rakuten Viki!. Based on a novel by Goo Sang Hee, “The Witch’s Diner” is a dark fantasy drama about a magical restaurant that sells food that grants wishes in exchange for the customers’ souls. Song Ji Hyo stars as Hee Ra, the witch who owns the restaurant, while Nam Ji Hyun stars as her business partner Jin. Chae Jong Hyeop plays part-time employee Gil Yong, and Ha Do Kwon plays Hee Ra’s right-hand man Mr. Oh.
WorldSoompi

Yang Hye Ji Shares Insight Into Her Character In “Nevertheless,” Actual Ideal Type, And More

Yang Hye Ji talked about her recent JTBC drama “Nevertheless”!. Based on the webtoon of the same name, “Nevertheless” is a JTBC romance drama starring Han So Hee as Yoo Na Bi, a woman who doesn’t believe in love but still wants to date, and Song Kang as Park Jae Uhn, a man who doesn’t want to date but still wants to have flings. Yang Hye Ji plays Oh Bit Na, Yoo Na Bi’s close friend who is also the informant of the sculpture department.
TV & VideosSoompi

New Variety Show “How A Family Is Made” Confirms Star-Studded Cast Including Idols And Actors

Various stars are joining a new virtual family program!. On August 26, a live broadcast was held to introduce the new variety show “How a Family Is Made.” Cast members Son Ho Young, Super Junior’s Yesung, Yubin, BTOB’s Eunkwang, Lim Nayoung, THE BOYZ’s Hyunjae, Kang Hye Won, WayV’s Xiaojun, Hendery, and Yangyang, AB6IX’s Lee Dae Hwi, and Kim Kang Hoon were in attendance.
Militarykoalasplayground.com

The Cast of Now, We Are Breaking Up Post Cute Group Pic Sending Off Male Lead Jang Ki Yong as He Enlists Today for the Military

The hair has been shorn! It’s officially off to the military for K-actor Jang Ki Yong today on August 23rd, filming wrapped a few weeks ago on his upcoming drama Now, We Are Breaking Up and he’s also pre-recorded the promo materials so he’s good to go. The cast posted a sweet BTS picture sending him off to do his civic duty, and his agency shared a picture of him after he got his head close shaved. This young man is certainly ridiculously good looking so much so he looks kinda even hotter with a close crop heh. Good luck to Jang Ki Yong for his nearly two year long enlistment and I’m looking forward to the drama and seeing how he fares in a more mature romance opposite Song Hye Kyo.

Comments / 0

Community Policy